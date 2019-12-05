Dean Jones Mocks Parthiv Patel Again, Makes Fun Of His Height In RCB's Latest Tweet

The tussle between former Australia cricketer Dean Jones and Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel doesn’t seem to end. Jones was recently involved in a hilarious banter with Patel on Twitter, where the latter had the last laugh. It all started when the now Australian broadcaster took a jibe at the Indian cricketer by asking the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise as to why they retained the Gujarat wicketkeeper-batsman for the upcoming Indian Premier League edition.

ALSO READ | Bob Willis: Sourav Ganguly, Cricket Fraternity Express Shock At Ex-England Captain's Death

Dean Jones, Parthiv Patel fight

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan Turns 34: Top 4 Entertaining Instagram Posts Of Indian Cricket's 'Gabbar'

Patel had then come up with a befitting reply as he tweeted “So that u can be at peace during ipl in #selectdugout….”. Just when it seemed that the tussle was over, the former Australian white-ball stalwart has again taken a dig at Patel. Replying to a fan’s question on Twitter where he had asked, “Got a question for you @ProfDeano. Who should open for RCB in 2020? Kohli and Parthiv or Umesh and Kohli???” Jones took a dig at Parthiv’s height and replied, I think @parthiv9 is too small!

I think @parthiv9 is too small ! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/0MxNiXLr5g — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) December 4, 2019

Parthiv Patel unimpressed with RCB on Instagram

Recently, RCB's Instagram handle posted a picture on Thursday of Patel and young opener Devdutt Padikkal and asked the fans to choose one between them to open alongside skipper Virat Kohli if the team had to chase a gigantic total of 240. Fans started coming up with their picks. That’s when an irked Patel asked the franchise as to why they wished the team conceded 239 runs in the first place.

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan Turns 34: Top 3 IPL Innings Of The Entertaining Opening Batsman Till Date

Patel was one of the few shining lights in what was eventually another dismal season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The left-hander finished the Indian Premier League campaign as the franchise's third-highest run-getter (373 in 14 games). Ultimately, those runs couldn’t help RCB’s fledgeling campaign as the Virat Kohli-led franchise finished at the bottom, winning just 5 of their 14 fixtures and ended up 8th on the points table.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 5 Big Names Who Played For One Franchise But Went On To Coach Another