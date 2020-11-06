Jasprit Bumrah's Best-ever Dream11 IPL Spell Of 4-14 Vs Delhi; Watch Video

Followers of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League have been subject to several remarkable spells of fast bowling throughout the tournament. Pacers have been instrumental in guiding their respective teams to crucial victories with sensational performances at crucial junctures. Mumbai, who have been the most dominant team in the competition so far, also have a stellar pace battery to their name. Their ace bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, once again rose to the occasion against the resilient Delhi team on Thursday.

Mumbai vs Delhi: The defending champions' clinical performance helps secure final berth:

Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs: Jasprit Bumrah's rampage trumps Delhi in Qualifier 1

After scoring an imposing total of 200 upfront, the onus was on the Mumbai bowlers to prove their mettle against a star-studded Delhi batting line up. Their premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, once again showcased why he is rated so highly by the cricket pundits. He started his spell by bamboozling Shikhar Dhawan on his second delivery itself. The 26-year-old dished out an unplayable yorker to send the in-form batsman packing for a duck.

The Delhi batsmen had no answers against Bumrah's brilliance and they failed to counter-attack against the disciplined speedster. The Ahmedabad-born bowler, along with Trent Boult, rattled Delhi's top order from which the franchise failed to recover and eventually came second in the contest. The seamer went on to dismiss the dangerous-looking Shreyas Iyer and also accounted for the dismissals of Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams later in the innings.

Bumrah finished the match with career-best bowling figures of 4/14 and was the pioneer in crippling the batting-line up of the opposition. With 27 wickets to his name, he now has claimed the most wickets in this season of the cash-rich league. On a personal note, the bowler is the highest wicket taker in IPL 2020, and also this edition has proved to be the most successful one for him.

Riding on Bumrah's stellar bowling performances, the Mumbai team earned a momentous victory over Delhi, as they beat them by 57 runs. He was also adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his noteworthy contribution in the Mumbai vs Delhi encounter. Here is how Jasprit Bumrah and co. shattered Delhi's aspirations in Dream11 IPL Qualifier 1:

Most wickets in Dream11 IPL season by an Indian bowler

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a spectacular season with the ball in 2017, where he claimed 26 wickets. That was also the highest wickets scalped by an Indian bowler in a single season. Jasprit Bumrah has now surpassed his fellow Indian bowler with his tally of 27* wickets in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

