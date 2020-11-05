Virat Kohli's Birthday Celebrations Described In Witty Way By Bangalore; See Pictures

Team India captain Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday on Thursday, November 5. Kohli, arguably one of the greatest batsmen in the world at the moment, is currently in the UAE captaining the Bangalore franchise in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Ahead of the Bangalore vs Hyderabad eliminator, the Bangalore staff got together to celebrate the skipper's birthday, which was also attended by his wife, Anushka Sharma.

Kohli birthday: Bangalore celebrate skipper's birthday ahead of crunch tie vs Hyderabad

Bangalore took to social media on Thursday to share pictures of their celebration of captain Virat Kohli's birthday. The 32-year-old unfortunately fell victim to a cake fight, as teammates and staff made sure that every inch of his face was plastered with cake. Bangalore's social media team saw the funny side of it and shared the images using the 'How it started, how it ended' template. Furthermore, the caption suggested that the celebrations were as 'smashing' as Virat's batting. The franchise also shared a video of the celebrations from Kohli's birthday.

How it started ➡️ how it ended 😉



Captain Kohli’s birthday celebration was as smashing as his batting! 🎂@imVkohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/sWsuNJHxse — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2020

Kohli Dream11 IPL stats

After a slow start to the Dream11 IPL 2020 season, Virat Kohli found his groove as he quickly raced into the leading run-getters list. The Bangalore captain has amassed 460 runs this season, with only fellow teammate Devdutt Padikkal, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner and KL Rahul scoring more.

Kohli has a strike rate of 122 this season with three half-centuries and has found the boundary 23 times this season while clearing it a further 11 times. The 32-year-old will hope that he can keep the flow of runs going during the playoffs as Bangalore aim for their maiden title triumph.

The three-time finalists will face off against Hyderabad on Friday for a place in Qualifier 2. Incidentally, both teams played in the 2016 summit clash, where David Warner and co edged past Bangalore by eight runs.

In their matchups this season ahead of the Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator, the former registered a 10-run win in the first match, with Devdutt Padikkal and Yuzvendra Chahal stealing the show. Hyderabad returned the favour when the two teams collided next, with a five-wicket win. Wriddhiman Saha top-scored in that game with 39 runs.

(Image Courtesy: Bangalore Team Twitter)

