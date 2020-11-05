Jasprit Bumrah Soars Past Rabada To Top Most Wickets Chart, Mumbai Fans Hail Masterclass

The Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs are underway, with the Mumbai team taking on the Delhi outfit in Qualifier 1 of the competition. It was Shreyas Iyer who won the toss in the Mumbai vs Delhi match, with the skipper electing to bowl first. With the match seeing several memorable performances, fans were once again treated to a Jasprit Bumrah masterclass as the pacer moved to the top of the wicket-takers list.

Most wickets in IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah’s impressive outing

Bowled!



Bumrah cleans up Marcus Stoinis in his 2nd spell 🔥🔥



Stoinis' fighting knock of 65 comes to an end.



Live: https://t.co/vh5U9Z4xyY #MIvDC #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/1FxjrV3Zmp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 5, 2020

As has been the case all season, Jasprit Bumrah once again was the star of the show as he led the Mumbai pace attack admirably. Bumrah picked two wickets in the powerplay as he dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer. The bowler’s delivery to dismiss Dhawan was particularly impressive, with the Delhi batsman having no answer for Bumrah’s searing yorker.

W 0 W 0 0 0



Morning session of a Test match? 😉



Well bowled, Bumrah! pic.twitter.com/9kvMZdoUrK — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 5, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah proved his mettle as one of the best bowlers on the planet in the second half of the innings. As Delhi threatened a comeback, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a superb double-wicket maiden in the 16th over to quell all hopes of a comeback. The fast bowler dismissed the dangerous-looking Marcus Stoinis with a peach of a delivery, before taking the wicket of Daniel Sams as well.

Fans praise bowlers after Bumrah IPL wickets overtake Rabada IPL wickets tally

After the 26-year-old ran through the Delhi batting lineup, cricket fans took to social media to praise the bowler’s efforts. Many claimed that Jasprit Bumrah has been the best bowler in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season, as they applauded the pacer for rising to the occasion. Others referred to Jasprit Bumrah’s wickets, as they tweeted that the bowler has been unplayable in the Mumbai vs Delhi match.

That Bumrah yorker to Dhawan was of the highest caliber. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) November 5, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah finishes with 4/14, his best ever figures in a T20 match. He's picked 10 wickets in his last 3 matches by conceding less than 50 runs. Just unplayable when he's in form, what a gun bowler. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 5, 2020

Notably, with figures of 4-1-14-4, Jasprit Bumrah moved to the top of the Dream11 IPL 2020 wicket-takers list. With his impressive outing, Jasprit Bumrah overtook Delhi's Kagiso Rabada. The pacer now has 27 wickets in 14 matches in the competition as compared to Rabada's tally of 25 wickets in 15 matches.

What's next for both teams?

Mumbai progress to the Dream11 IPL 2020 final with the comprehensive victory. The final will take place on Tuesday, November 10 from 7:30 pm IST, where Mumbai will be aiming to become just the second team to successfully defend their IPL crown. The Delhi team, on the other hand, will now play Qualifier 2 on Sunday, November 8 as they look to make their way to the tournament’s final for the first time in franchise history.

Image Credits: IPL Twitter

