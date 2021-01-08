Jasprit Bumrah's Fast RIPPER Sends India's 'Enemy No.1' Tim Paine Back On 1: WATCH

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled an absolute peach of a ball to rattle Australian captain Tim Paine's stumps on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test. The Australian stumper came in to bat at 249/5 in the 85th over after the hosts had lost three wickets in quick succession. Steve Smith was going strong at one end and needed support from his captain at the other to help Australia post a big total.

Jasprit Bumrah castles Tim Paine with an in-swinging peach of a ball

Bowled him! Bumrah with a 🍑 to knock over Tim Paine #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/EeD8PzL7uM — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 8, 2021

However, Paine was dismissed by Bumrah for just 1 with a stunning delivery, thus leaving Australia in all sorts of trouble. The Indian pacer bowled a good length delivery which nipped back in sharply as the ball sneaked in through Paine's defence to disturb the timber. Paine's dismissal left Australia languishing at 255/6.

Despite wickets tumbling at one end, Smith held the other end and notched a ton to help the hosts post a competitive score. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4/62. The right-hander played a brilliant knock of 131 off 226 deliveries with the help of 16 boundaries. The former Australian captain's was the last wicket to fall as his innings was brought to an end by Ravindra Jadeja's bullet throw who caught the Australian short of his crease.

India vs Australia live score update

After restricting Australia to 338, India got off to a good start as openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill posted 70 runs before the former was dismissed. Gill scored a valiant fifty and departed soon after. India reached 96/2 at Stumps on Day 2 with Cheteshwar Pujara batting on 9 and skipper Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 5. India will hope that the duo carries on and lays a solid foundation for the lower-middle order to come and score big.

India vs Australia 3rd Test live streaming details

For India vs Australia 3rd Test live telecast of Day 3 in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 4:15 AM (IST) on Saturday, January 9. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

