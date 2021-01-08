Rohit Sharma's Comeback Ended By Josh Hazlewood's SUPER Caught And Bowled: WATCH

The Indian team got off to a solid start in the first innings of the India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The visitors had a new opening pair in the form of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill who had a tough task ahead of them to tackle the Aussie pacers. Both Rohit and Gill were resolute in their approach as they played meticulously to ensure that India weren't dented early on their innings.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith Lauded By Fans For Matching HUGE Virat Kohli And Allan Border Landmark

Josh Hazlewood dismisses Rohit Sharma for 26 after distracting him with constant chatter

The duo soon stitched a 50-run partnership inside 20 overs. Notably, this was the first time that Indian openers lasted 20 overs in a Test match outside Asia since former Indian openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir did it in 2010 (92 innings ago). Both Rohit and Gill were going strong for India, however, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood grabbed Rohit's wicket against the run of play as the right-hander was dismissed for 26 off 77 balls.

Rohit looked determined for a big score and was playing carefully but Hazlewood was constantly trying to get under the Indian opener's skin to distract him by saying few words. In the end, the Australian pacer was successful in diverting his focus as Rohit got out to a nothing delivery. Hazlewood bowled a full delivery and tempted Rohit to drive who drove it straight back to the bowler where the pacer completed a sharp catch.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 3rd Test: Won't prefer back-to-back matches in SCG, looking forward to final Test at Gabba: Wade

Hip, hip, Hoff! 🥳



Hazlewood takes a fantastic caught and bowled as his 300th international wicket, on the day he turns 30! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WRJlfMpQOR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2021

Rohit, who is making his comeback after a long layoff due to an injury he suffered during the Dream11 IPL 2020, didn't have a memorable return. However, the right-hander looked in great touch as he played some glorious shots during his time at the crease which is something which he can take confidence from going forward in the series.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja Hailed For 4 Wickets, Steve Smith's Run Out To Keep India Alive: WATCH

Meanwhile, with the overnight score of 166/2, Australia started positively on Day 2 with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne going strong. However, once Labuschagne was dismissed for 91, wickets kept tumbling from one end while Smith held the other end and notched a ton to help the hosts post a competitive score of 337. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4/62.

India vs Australia live score update

After restricting Australia to 337, India got off to a good start as openers Rohit and Gill posted 70 runs before the former was dismissed. Gill scored a valiant fifty and departed soon after. At the time of publishing this article, India are 88/2 after 38.4 overs with Chetshwar Pujara batting on 3 and skipper Ajnikya Rahane unbeaten on 1. India will hope that the duo carries on and lays a solid foundation for the lower-middle order to come and score big.

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia live: KL Rahul bids adieu after injury, wishes boys luck ahead of SCG Test

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.