Max Bryant Produces SPECTACULAR Nicholas Pooran-like Save In BBL 2020 Game: WATCH

The Big Bash League has gone on to establish itself as one of the biggest franchise-based T20 tournaments in the world. For almost a month now, the BBL 2020 has enthralled the cricketing community with some spectacular cricket and magical moments. One such moment of brilliance was produced by Brisbane Heat batsman Max Bryant whose astonishing piece of fielding stunned the cricketing community.

ALSO READ | Glenn Maxwell hilariously thanks D'Arcy Short as he accidentally saves 3 runs for Stars

BBL 2020: Max Bryant pulls off a miraculous save against Melbourne Stars

It all happened during Match 32 of the BBL 2020 between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars in Carrara. Melbourne Stars batsman Nick Larkin smashed the second ball of the ninth over bowled by Heat's Lewis Gregory to the deep midwicket region. The ball was hit so hard and cleanly that it was certain that it would sail over the boundary rope for a maximum.

However, Bryant who was stationed at deep midwicket, took a massive leap, caught the ball with one hand and threw it inside the rope as soon as he realised he was going to fall over, thus saving four crucial runs for his side. Bryant's save in a way emulated Nicholas Pooran IPL 2020 boundary save, which had created a lot of buzz among cricket fans.

ALSO READ | Glenn Maxwell has comical reaction to D'Arcy Short's backing up in BBL 10 game: WATCH

Max Bryant had no right to save this from going for six! 😲 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/BxOM1YEm0u — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2021

The Max Bryant save against Melbourne Stars got the Twitterati buzzing. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded Bryant for his incredible athleticism. A certain section of fans though, felt that the Nicholas Pooran IPL 2020 boundary save was better. Here's a look at a few reactions.

The Audacity of Fielders to do such stuff is increasing day by day... Seriously insane how easily he just plucked it out mid air too full stretch falling backward Incredible one the best saves by #MaxBryant #BBL10 — Sibtain Raza (@Sibtainrazajami) January 7, 2021

Ohhhhhhh incredible incredible I will say again incredible — ALI Ayan (@Hussnainali1725) January 7, 2021

Pooran's save was the greatest ever. That was something else. — NOYB. (@aatifrafee) January 7, 2021

The appreciation from the staff members near boundary line says it all about the level of effort he has made to save the runs for his team. — Chirag Patel (@ChiragG134) January 8, 2021

INSANE!! This cannot be legal! — Atlas Shrugged (@StopTheMotorAS) January 7, 2021

Amazing save. Heat were great in the field tonight! — N 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ 13 Days Motherf*cker🖕 (@BornABomber) January 7, 2021

ALSO READ | Hughes torments Pooran-Maxwell show with gutsy 96, guides Sixers to 1-wicket win vs Stars

Here's the video of Nicholas Pooran IPL 2020 boundary save

Brisbane Heat were brilliant in the field as they saved a lot of runs and also took brilliant catches. In the end, they won the rain-curtailed 10-over contest by 18 runs via DLS method. Courtesy of their win, the Heat moved to the fifth spot in the BBL points table. As the tournament is approaching its business end, the race to be in the top four of the BBL points table is getting intense and it would be interesting to how the teams approach the upcoming games. Meanwhile, according to BBL schedule, Brisbane Heat will now take on Sydney Sixers in Match 35 of BBL 2020 on Sunday, January 10 in Gold Coast.

ALSO READ | Usman Khawaja survives massive nick, Glenn Maxwell lashes out after no DRS in BBL 2020

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.