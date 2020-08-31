Javagal Srinath Birthday: Netizens Laud Fastest-ever Indian Bowler After Turning 51

One of India’s greatest fast bowlers, Javagal Srinath turned 51 on Monday, August 31. The bowler, who spearheaded the country’s pace attack through the 1990s admirably took over from Kapil Dev as India’s premier pace weapon. On the occasion of his birthday, several cricket fans took the opportunity to wish the former cricketer, remembering several of his achievements, including the fastest-ever ball bowled by an Indian bowler.

Also Read: Parthiv Patel Heaps Praise On Javagal Srinath, Places The Bowler In The Ranks Of McGrath

Wishes pour in on occasion of Srinath's birthday

Before Shami & Bumrah, there was Javagal Srinath. Clocked at 157 kmph against Zim, Srinath gave the Australians & South Africans a taste of their own medicine. My fondest memory though is a partnership with Kumble in the 1996 Titan Cup with their mothers watching.

51 today, HBD. pic.twitter.com/TgjYD1QPJy — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 31, 2020

As a kid, I grew up watching sree bhai #JavagalSrinath bowling fast. A simple man and hero for our generation of fast bowlers. #HappyBirthdayJavagalSrinath pic.twitter.com/7FTGJ1s1Am — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 31, 2020

On the occasion of Javagal Srinath’s 51st birthday, netizens took to Twitter to wish the ‘Mysore Express’. Many fans and members of the cricket fraternity shared Javagal Srinath’s records while wishing the former cricketer. Joy Bhattacharya tweeted that before the current crop of bowlers like Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, there was Javagal Srinath. He talked about how the bowler managed to give the Australians and South Africans the taste of their own medicine.

Former cricketer RP Singh wished Javagal Srinath on Twitter as well, as he said that the pace icon was a simple man who was a hero for his generation, as he was inspired by watching Srinath bowl fast as a kid. Several fans also took to Twitter to wish the iconic bowler. Many praised the bowler’s partnership with Anil Kumble, while others shared the achievements of the former cricketer. Fans also posted videos of some of his best spells. Cricket fans paid a tribute to Javagal Srinath for leading the pace attack at a time when Indian bowling wasn’t at its best, and for consistently performing for the country even on unresponsive wickets.

Happy birthday to the Mysore Express—Javagal Srinath—arguably the fastest bowler India ever had. Would bowl tirelessly on unresponsive tracks giving everything he had.Was forced out of retirement by Ganguly in 2002.Srinath picked 16 scalps in WC 03. Has 315 ODI & 236 Test wickets pic.twitter.com/2jvInYSaTg — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 31, 2020

Also Read: 'A Tearaway Fast Bowler': VVS Laxman Hails Legendary Pacer Javagal Srinath On Social Media

The Srinath delivery that made history

Javagal Srinath is widely regarded as the fastest Indian bowler ever. In 1997, Javagal Srinath was clocked bowling at a speed of 157 kmph. During the late 90s, Srinath was the quickest bowler as he led the Indian pace attack. In the 1999 World Cup, Javagal Srinath bowled the second fastest delivery of the competition at 149.6 kmph.

He still holds the record of the fastest delivery (154.5 km/hr) by an Indian pacer and also the first and only indian fast bowler took more than 300 ODI wickets ❤



Happy birthday #javagalsrinath 💐 pic.twitter.com/u2RGqgfvCT — Ajay kumar (@Aj_VRM) August 31, 2020

Also Read: Suresh Raina's Rift With CSK Captain MS Dhoni Could Be Strong Reason For IPL 2020 Exit?

Srinath wickets record revisited

🔹 6⃣7⃣ Tests and 2⃣2⃣9⃣ ODIs

🔹 5⃣5⃣1⃣ international wickets

🔹 Only #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 fast bowler to take over 300 ODI wickets

🔹 One of the finest pacers and now a match referee



Here’s wishing Javagal Srinath a very happy birthday. 👏🎂 pic.twitter.com/DzDOAg785D — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2020

Besides his searing pace, Javagal Srinath has several records to his name, with his impressive wickets record speaking for itself. Javagal Srinath performed admirably in all formats of the game, becoming the only Indian fast bowler to pick up 300 ODI wickets. He also became only the second Indian fast bowler to reach 200 Test wickets, achieving the feat after Kapil Dev. During his career, he took 551 wickets for India and is the country’s joint-highest wicket-taker in World Cups.

Also Read: Javagal Srinath Reveals The Reason Behind His Retirement At The Age Of 33 After 2003 WC

Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter