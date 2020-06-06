Parthiv Patel Heaps Praise On Javagal Srinath, Places The Bowler In The Ranks Of McGrath

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel believes that former Team India fast bowler Javagal Srinath was one of the best speedsters of his time. Patel also heaped praise on Srinath and placed him in the ranks of former Australian great Glenn McGrath adding that the Indian had the same consistent pace and accuracy even in his last test as well.

Javagal Srinath, widely known as the 'Mysore Express' is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in ODI's after Anil Kumble (337). Srinath is also India's joint-highest wicket-taker in India World Cups along with Zaheer Khan. The 'Mysore Express' has taken 44 wickets in the four editions of the quadrennial event that he has featured in which include 1992, 1996, 1999, and 2003 respectively.

Speaking to Rediff, Patel stated that people talk about McGrath but the first time he kept wickets against Srinath, the Indian bowler was right there and there about all the time and with good pace and bounce. The veteran Indian wicket-keeper also recalled his experience of keeping wickets against Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. Patel termed it as a 'big challenge' as Kumble and Singh, both were at their peak and speed was also faster than normal spinners.

'A tearaway fast bowler'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, VVS Laxman on Thursday posted a still of Srinath's spell during the 1999 World Cup and then went on to call him 'a tearaway fast bowler' from a relative cricketing outpost of Mysore. He mentioned that the legendary pacer triggered a revolution in Indian pace bowling. The former Test specialist then added that the cricketer-turned-match referee always responded to the team’s needs with unflinching zeal even in the most unhelpful conditions. Furthermore, the Hyderabadi sensation also mentioned that the veteran quickie's strength was his hunger to perform under adverse conditions.

