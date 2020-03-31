'Don't Play Cricket, Do Films', Javed Miandad Tells Pak Players Worried About Hairstyles

Javed Miandad is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers produced by Pakistan and was one of one of the finest batsmen in his heydays as he had played match-winning knocks on many occasions. It has been 23 years since he has hung up his boots from international cricket but he is of a strong opinion that those who get an opportunity to represent the country must not take things for granted.

'Sportspersons are role models': Javed Miandad

Recently, Miandad on his Youtube channel had said that the upcoming cricketers should not be concerned about their hairstyles and if they do, then movies are the right place for them. He also mentioned that during their playing days they never used to care about how they used to look on the cricket field and then went on to say that the cricketers can do whatever they want after the contest ends.

The 1992 World Cup winner also added that the sportspersons are role models for young kids and they copy whatever their idols do and therefore, one needs to be careful about what kind of example they are setting for the younger fanbase.

Javed Miandad's cricketing career

Javed Miandad has represented Pakistan at the highest level in 124 Tests and 233 One Day Internationals between 1975-1996. In his cricketing career of more than a couple of decades, the explosive batsman has featured in six editions of the World Cup. Only Mianadad and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar are the players who have played more than five World Cups. The swashbuckling batsman was a part of Pakistan's first and only ODI World Cup triumph in 1992. He hung up his boots on March 9, 1996, after Pakistan's loss against arch-rivals India in the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal. After retirement, he has tried his luck in commentary and has also coached the Pakistan team.

