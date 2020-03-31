Delhi Capitals Owners Stake In IPL, Net Worth And ₹100 Crore Donation To PM's Relief Fund

In wake of the coronavirus crisis across India, the owners of a popular Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals recently pledged to donate a significant sum to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. Delhi Capitals is one of the most popular IPL franchises and has been known for grooming young Indian cricketing talents like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw. The team is co-owned by GMR Group and JSW Group while the director of JSW Sports, Parth Jindal, is the chairman of the franchise.

Chairman of the @TheJSWGroup and chairperson of @JSWFoundation Papa @sajjanjindal and Ma @SangitaSJindal have decided to increase the @TheJSWGroup contribution to @narendramodi ji’s PM - CARES to Rs 100 crores - more to come.Proud to be a JSWite, proud to be Indian - JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/sqW5ceWXsi — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) March 29, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2019's First Hat-trick Goes Sam Curran's Way, Downs Delhi Capitals; Watch Video

Delhi Capitals owners stake

Delhi Capitals is co-owned by an infrastructural company GMR Group and an Indian business conglomerate JSW Group. The two business ventures share a 50% stake in the franchise. It was JSW Sports that purchased 50% stake of Delhi Capitals from the GMR Group in 2018 for a reported amount of ₹550 crore. The JSW Group is worth $14 billion (₹100,000 crore) as of 2015.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Pays Tribute To Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting's Style

Donation to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

On March 29, Delhi Capitals Chairman Parth Jindal took to Twitter and announced that the JSW Group will be donating ₹100 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. In a media statement made by the company, the JSW Group said that each of their employees are committed to donating a minimum of a single day’s salary to fight against the nationwide crisis caused by the highly-contagious coronavirus. JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal recently said that with Prime Minister's Relief Fund, they are dedicated in aiding the Indian government to deal against coronavirus.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer Thrills Fans With Magic Trick; Watch Video

IPL postponed

Coming to IPL postponed news, the upcoming edition was recently delayed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Delhi Capitals were originally slated to open their IPL 2020 campaign against Kings XI Punjab on March 30. However, the IPL 2020 is expected to face further delays going ahead.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals Owners Confirm ₹100 Crore Donation To PM Cares Fund For Fighting COVID-19

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | IPL Postponed: Twitterati Reacts Comically To News As Tournament Likely To Begin On Apr 15