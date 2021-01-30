Jay Shah Calls Election To ACC 'an Honour'; Vows To Work On Age-group & Women's Cricket

After being elected as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), BCCI Secretary Jay Shah thanked his colleagues for the 'honour' saying that he was 'committed' to the body's cause to ensure all-round development in the region. "Formed with a view to organize, develop and promote the sport in the region, the ACC has steadily grown in stature. The ACC continues to foster healthy rivalry among some of the biggest cricket playing nations while it also takes the sport deeper into the smaller pockets. We must remain committed to this cause and ensure there is an all-round development in the region," said Shah in an official BCCI release.

"The pandemic has posed enormous challenges but history has shown that innovation often arises in periods of adversity and we must adapt and innovate to stay ahead. While I have noticed that most Boards have again started their cricketing operations with their senior team, the challenge still remains with women's cricket and age-group cricket. The ACC has done pioneering work in both women's cricket and age-group with the multiple tournaments it conducts across the year and we must build on this," he added.

Jay Shah Appointed As President Of Asian Cricket Council

Earlier today, BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal informed that Jay Shah had been appointed as the President of the Asian Cricket Council. Taking to Twitter, the BCCI treasurer sent his best wishes to Shah over the development saying that he was certain that the ACC would be taken to 'greater heights' under his leadership. The 24-member association ACC was earlier headed by Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) chief Nazmul Hussain.

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly extended his congratulations to Shah, saying that he was 'well aware' of the zeal and vision of the former to develop the game of cricket.

"I congratulate Jay Shah for being appointed the new ACC President. We have worked closely, and I am well aware of his plans and vision to develop the game of cricket. I have personally experienced the zeal with which he worked to bring a turnaround in Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, and North-eastern states in setting up the cricketing infrastructure and setting up the ecosystem. It is definitely a challenging phase, but I am confident he will successfully navigate the challenges posed by the virus. The BCCI will extend every help and will play a big role in rebuilding and restructuring of the cricketing activities in Asia," said Ganguly.

