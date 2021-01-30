BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Appointed As The President Of Asian Cricket Council

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has been appointed as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal informed on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the BCCI treasurer sent his best wishes to Shah over the development saying that he was certain that the ACC would be taken to 'greater heights' under his leadership. The 24-member association ACC was earlier headed by Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) chief Nazmul Hussain.

Congratulations @JayShah on taking over as President of Asian Cricket Council. I’m sure ACC will achieve greater heights under ur leadership and the cricketers of the entire Asian region will benefit. My best wishes for a successful tenure. @bcci @SGanguly99 @ShuklaRajiv — Thakur Arun Singh (@ThakurArunS) January 30, 2021

Jay Shah to attend ICC Board Meeting

With BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in hospital post angioplasty, Jay Shah is all set to attend the next ICC board meeting in place of the 48-year-old, as per Arun Dhumal. "Our secretary (Shah) will be representing BCCI at the next ICC board meeting as Dada is recovering and has been advised rest. This is only for this meeting," Dhumal clarified to news agency PTI.

Moreover, the BCCI Secretary is also working on the domestic calendar with the Vinoo Mankad Trophy -- U19 limited-overs tournament -- Vijay Hazare and senior women's one-dayers lined up. According to Jay Shah's letter to the state associations, the domestic cricket calendar will be decided on the basis of the COVID-19 pandemic and when its safe to conduct the tournaments.

"The pandemic has tested each and every one of us and there is no life that has remained untouched by it, and while it has been difficult, your support has meant that we have been able to resume both domestic and international cricket in the men's category. As you are aware, we have lost a lot of time and consequently, it has been difficult to plan the cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are necessary for the safe conduct of the games," said Jay Shah in his letter.

"However, it was extremely important for us to ensure that women's cricket takes place and I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women's One-day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under 19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21," he added.

Meanwhile, India will host the Test series with England in Chennai and Ahmedabad from February 7 onwards.

