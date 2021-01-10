Harbhajan Singh Shares Personal Experience Of Racial Abuse, Asks 'How Do You Stop Them?'

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed anger and shock over the racial abuse that cricketer Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj were subjected to by a section of the crowd in the ongoing third Test at Sydney at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Harbhajan took to Twitter and shared his experience when he too faced racial abuse in Australia during a match.

READ | Manoj Tiwary Seeks Stadium Alcohol Ban In Australia As Indian Players Racially Abused

I personally have heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about Me My religion My colour and much more..This isn’t the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense..How do u stop them ?? #AUSvIND — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 10, 2021

READ | Moody, Sehwag & Laxman Lash Out As Team India Racially Abused By Australian Crowd At SCG

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag too condemned the racial abuse. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he said "If you do it, then it is sarcasm, and if someone else does it, it is racism."

Tum karo toh Sarcasm , aur koi Kare toh Racism .

Very unfortunate with what some of the Australian crowd has been doing at the SCG and spoiling the vibes of a good test series. pic.twitter.com/mrDTbX4t7i — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2021

If you are not respecting players on field then don’t come to the stadium... #Ausvsindia — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 10, 2021

READ | India's Siraj Racially Abused By Australian Crowd Again; Match Resumes After Abusers Moved

Cricketer VVS Laxman also expressed his dismay and tweeted, "Very unfortunate to see what’s happening at SCG. There is no place for this rubbish. Never understood the need to yell abuse at players on a sporting field.. If you’re not here to watch the game and can’t be respectful, then pls don’t come and spoil the atmosphere."

Ealier on Saturday, several cricket fans on SCG allegedly made racist remarks on Indian players Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj following which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) match officials and security officers.

READ | Cricket Australia Apologises As India's Siraj, Bumraj Racially Abused Twice; No Action Yet

Cricket Australia 'unreservedly' apologises to the Indian cricket team

On Sunday, Cricket Australia issued a statement after Indian players were subjected to racist taunts by a section of the crowd in the ongoing third Test at Sydney, on day 3 as well as day 4 of play. The association asserted that it followed a 'zero-tolerance policy' to all forms of discrimination as it acknowledged the abuse faced by Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. They also 'unreservedly' apologised to the Indian cricket team.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.