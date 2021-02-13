Rohit Sharma Receives Applause From Virat Kohli After Reaching Half-century: WATCH

Dazzling Indian opener Rohit Sharma raced to a sparkling half-century against England, despite losing his opening partner Shubman Gill for a duck on Day 1. Sharma brought up his 12th Test fifty before lunch and his blazing knock was much appreciated by skipper Virat Kohli as well as by the entirety of the Chepauk crowd.

Rohit Sharma’s trademark pull shot put on display: watch video

WATCH - A Rohit double pull shot on display



One went for a six and the other for a boundary. The @ImRo45 pull shot was in full flourish in two consecutive balls.



📽️📽️https://t.co/zzh8eNh4mX #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/nrf9sMeJj5 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2021

Also Read | India Vs England 2021: Visitors Aim To Break Ashes Rivals Australia's 16-year-old Record

India vs England 2nd Test: Virat Kohli pumped after watching Rohit Sharma’s return to form

In the first Test of the ongoing four-match series, Rohit Sharma posted scores of just 6 and 12 across both innings. The right-handed batsman returned to form today — on Day 1 of the second Test — by slamming a sparkling half-century against the same opponents at the same venue. His shots all around the park were truly admired by the Chepauk crowd, who were marking a return of spectators to an Indian cricket stadium after a gap of more than a year.

One of Rohit Sharma’s shots through the covers for a boundary even garnered much appreciation from skipper Virat Kohli in the pavilion. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the same on their official website. Here is a look at Kohli’s apparent excitement over teammate Sharma’s return to form.

Also Read | Veteran Wicket-keeper Tim Paine Rolls His Arm Over, Gets Rewarded With A Wicket

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma

The ‘Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma’ topic of discussion has often sparked much debate among fans of the two cricketers. Even though Kohli has repeatedly maintained in his earlier interviews about his friendship with the opening batsman, several cricket fans have often speculated possibilities of a rift between the two. With the skipper applauding Sharma’s return to form, it will be interesting to see fans’ new take on the subject.

India vs England 2nd Test updates

At the time of publishing, India reached 106-3 from 26 overs in their first innings. They lost opener Shubman Gill for a duck in the second over of the day. Skipper Kohli also departed for a duck while Cheteshwar Pujara contributed 21 to the Indian total. Rohit Sharma (80*) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (5*) will resume the Indian innings in the post-lunch session.

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Wonders Whether India Made Joe Root Feel Special In His 100th Test

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Also Read | 'If India Lose 2nd Test, It Would Be End Of Virat Kohli's Captaincy': Ex-England Bowler

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.