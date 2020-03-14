WAR Vs CC Live Score, Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The 29th match of the ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 season will be played between Warriors and Cape Cobras. The WAR vs CC live match will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London. Their WAR vs CC live match is scheduled for Saturday, March 14 and will start at 5:00 PM IST. Here, we take a look at WAR vs CC live streaming details, Warriors vs Cobras Momentum One Day Cup match live telecast in India and pitch and weather report for the WAR vs CC live match.

WAR vs CC Live Score: Match Preview

The ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 is the 39th edition of South Africa’s premier List A tournament. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from January 31 till March 21. 33 matches will be played across different venues of South Africa in double round-robin and playoffs format.

Warriors are currently placed third on the points table with four wins out of their nine matches. Meanwhile, Cape Cobras are at the bottom of the table with just two wins from their nine matches.

WAR vs CC Live Score: Squad Updates

WAR vs CC Live Score: Warriors Squad

Edward Moore (c), Matthew Breetzke (wk), Andrew Birch, Lesiba Ngoepe, Yaseen Vallie, Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sisanda Magala, Gihahn Cloete, Stephan Tait, Rudi Second, Lutho Sipamla, Jade de Klerk, Sithembile Langa, Dyllan Matthews, Sinethemba Qeshile, Glenton Stuurman.

WAR vs CC Live Score: Cape Cobras Squad

Zubayr Hamza (c), Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Pieter Malan, Tayo Walbrugh, Jonathan Bird, Jason Smith, Aviwe Mgijima, Ferisco Adams, Dane Piedt, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Akhona Mnyaka, Rory Kleinveldt, Lizaad Williams, Hanno Kotze, Thando Ntini.

WAR vs CC Live Score and WAR vs CC Live Streaming Details

The match is scheduled to be played on March 14 and it will start at 5:00 PM IST. In South Africa, the WAR vs CC live match streaming can be found on SuperSport and CSN, who are also the official broadcasters also for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, you can catch all the live updates on the Cricket South Africa app, website and its social media pages. There is no WAR vs CC live streaming and WAR vs CC live telecast in India.

WAR vs CC Live Score: Weather Report

The weather condition suggests a slight possibility of rain during match time. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the time of the match is expected to range between 19°C and 27°C.

WAR vs CC Live Score: Pitch Report

The track at the Buffalo Park generally favours the batsmen. Due to overcast conditiona, the pitch is likely to assist pacers as well. The average Momentum One Day Cup total this season at the venue has been 293 while batting first.

