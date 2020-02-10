The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Jaydev Unadkat Trolls Mushfiqur Rahim Subtly On Twitter After Bangladesh-India U-19s Spat

Cricket News

Jaydev Unadkat took to Twitter to congratulate Bangladesh for their World Cup win. However, the southpaw took a sly dig at Mushfiqur Rahim. Read to know more.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jaydev Unadkat

India U-19s lost to Bangladesh U-19s by 3 wickets in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020. The emotions were running high as both the teams were at each other from word go. Bangladesh players started it while they were bowling as they constantly sledged the Indian batsmen and tried to get under their skin.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals star Jaydev Unadkat slams 'harsh' social media trolls

After Bangladesh's victory, India pacer Jaydev Unadkat took to Twitter to congratulate Bangladesh for the win. However, the southpaw took a sly dig at the team's former captain Mushfiqur Rahim. He recalled the incident when Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim was left red-faced after celebrating early only to lose a thrilling semi-final against India in the 2016 World T20 semi-final by 1 run.

India vs Bangladesh U-19 World Cup final: Jaydev Unadkat tweets on Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh U-19s create history after defeating India U-19s

The contest turned out to be a low-scoring thriller as India U-19s were bowled out for just 177. Chaing the target, Bangladesh U-19s got off to a flyer courtesy their openers' 50-run partnership. But the game wasn't done yet as spinner Ravi Bishnoi changed the game on its head by taking the wickets of Tanzid, Mahmudul Hasan, Towhid Hridoy and Shahadat Hossain in quick succession.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2020: Jaydev Unadkat sets new, unique record after Rajasthan Royals deal

Bishnoi helped India with the first breakthrough as he got rid of Tanzid Hasan (17) thereby putting an end to Bangladesh’s 50-run opening stand. Bishnoi came back for third over and immediately got rid of Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 17. Bishnoi followed it up by removing Towhid Hridoy for a duck and Shahadat Hossain (1). The leg-spinner’s devastating spell had Bangladesh reeling at 65 for 4 from 50 for no loss.

Sushant Mishra, who had an off day until then, bagged two wickets too as Bangladesh found themselves reeling at 102/6. However, their captain Akbar Ali did not let India get back into the game. He was supported by Parvez Hossain Emon, who had left the field earlier due to cramps.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction live updates: Rajasthan Royals turn to Jaydev Unadkat again for ₹3 crore

Both of them formed a 41-run partnership for the seventh wicket and didn't lose a wicket for 9 overs before Parvez Hossain Emon was sent back by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Akbar Ali and Rakibul Hasan played meticulously and brought Bangladesh’s next 11 runs in 6 overs. Bangladesh eventually went on to chase the target in the 43rd over to create history.

ALSO READ | Here's how Jaydev Unadkat handled a critic who told him to join a Cricket academy to learn how to bowl

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
SC UPHOLDS RIGHT TO PRAY VERDICT
RUSSIAN PLANE LANDS ON ITS BELLY
OMAR ABDULLAH'S SISTER MOVES TO SC
RANGOLI LASHES OUT AT INDIAN AWARDS
RIJIJU'S STATEMENT ON PAK