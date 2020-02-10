Jaydev Unadkat Trolls Mushfiqur Rahim Subtly On Twitter After Bangladesh-India U-19s Spat

India U-19s lost to Bangladesh U-19s by 3 wickets in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020. The emotions were running high as both the teams were at each other from word go. Bangladesh players started it while they were bowling as they constantly sledged the Indian batsmen and tried to get under their skin.

After Bangladesh's victory, India pacer Jaydev Unadkat took to Twitter to congratulate Bangladesh for the win. However, the southpaw took a sly dig at the team's former captain Mushfiqur Rahim. He recalled the incident when Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim was left red-faced after celebrating early only to lose a thrilling semi-final against India in the 2016 World T20 semi-final by 1 run.

India vs Bangladesh U-19 World Cup final: Jaydev Unadkat tweets on Mushfiqur Rahim

Well done Bangladesh for winning the U-19 World Cup! Read about how they worked to build this team since the last 2 years.. good for their future and for the game in whole! Also loved how their captain did not celebrate before actually winning the match.. learning from seniors 😉 — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) February 9, 2020

Bangladesh U-19s create history after defeating India U-19s

The contest turned out to be a low-scoring thriller as India U-19s were bowled out for just 177. Chaing the target, Bangladesh U-19s got off to a flyer courtesy their openers' 50-run partnership. But the game wasn't done yet as spinner Ravi Bishnoi changed the game on its head by taking the wickets of Tanzid, Mahmudul Hasan, Towhid Hridoy and Shahadat Hossain in quick succession.

Bishnoi helped India with the first breakthrough as he got rid of Tanzid Hasan (17) thereby putting an end to Bangladesh’s 50-run opening stand. Bishnoi came back for third over and immediately got rid of Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 17. Bishnoi followed it up by removing Towhid Hridoy for a duck and Shahadat Hossain (1). The leg-spinner’s devastating spell had Bangladesh reeling at 65 for 4 from 50 for no loss.

Sushant Mishra, who had an off day until then, bagged two wickets too as Bangladesh found themselves reeling at 102/6. However, their captain Akbar Ali did not let India get back into the game. He was supported by Parvez Hossain Emon, who had left the field earlier due to cramps.

Both of them formed a 41-run partnership for the seventh wicket and didn't lose a wicket for 9 overs before Parvez Hossain Emon was sent back by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Akbar Ali and Rakibul Hasan played meticulously and brought Bangladesh’s next 11 runs in 6 overs. Bangladesh eventually went on to chase the target in the 43rd over to create history.

