IPL Auction Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals Turn To Jaydev Unadkat Again For ₹3 Crore

The IPL Auction 2020 is underway and Jaydev Unadkat is back at the Rajasthan Royals. For the third auction in a row, the Royals have snapped up the left-arm pacer after some fierce bidding. Jaydev Unadkat was snapped up for ₹3 cr by the 2008 IPL Champions.

IPL Auction Live updates: Rajasthan Royals sign Jaydev Unadkat again

There a few things in life that are guaranteed;



1⃣ paying taxes

2⃣ RR buying @JUnadkat at the #IPLAuction2020 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 19, 2019

IPL Auction Live updates: 3rd time lucky for Jaydev Unadkat?

Jaydev Unadkat was the most expensive purchase in the IPL auction last year. Unadkat signed up by the Rajasthan Royals in the Previous Auction for ₹8.4 cr. The move did not pay many dividends, as the Saurashtra fast bowler struggled to perform. Unadkat picked up 10 wickets in 11 matches at a dismal economy of 10.66. Jaydev Unadkat rose back to prominence after a stellar season with the Rising Pune Supergiant, picking up 24 wickets in just 12 games, as RPS reached the IPL final, only to agonisingly lose to the Mumbai Indians. Unadkat was subsequently bought by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping ₹11 cr. Unadkat failed to match his lofty standards, playing all 14 games but picked up only 11 wickets at a poor economy rate of 9.65.

IPL auction live updates: Jaydev Unadkat's IPL career

Jaydev Unadkat had a quiet IPL career before his breakthrough season with the Rising Pune Supergiant. He had stints with Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant before finding a home at Rajasthan Royals. Unadkat has played 73 IPL games, picking up 77 wickets at an economy rate of 8.73. Rajasthan would hope that Unadkat can repay the faith that the Royals management have shown in him.

