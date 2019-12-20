IPL Auction 2020: Jaydev Unadkat Sets New, Unique Record After Rajasthan Royals Deal

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat made history on Thursday after he was bought for the 9th time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2020. No player has been bid for successfully more number of times than the 28-year-old left-arm pacer in the history of the tournament. The Saurashtra pacer was once again in demand at the IPL auction after being bought back by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore. Unadkat was released by the same franchise ahead of the auction but managed to get him back and he could be considered as a bargain buy this time.

IPL Auction 2020: Jaydev Unadkat's history with Rajasthan Royals

The Royals bought Unadkat for the first time in the IPL Auction 2018 for a whopping ₹11.5 crore, making him the most expensive Indian player in that auction. He was released ahead of the IPL Auction 2019 before being brought back for ₹8.40 crore. This year. once again Rajasthan released him ahead of the IPL Auction 2020, but managed to sign him back this time at a bargain price of ₹3 crore.

IPL Auction 2020: Jaydev Unadkat bidding war and 2019 IPL season

Unadkat triggered an intense bidding war from a few franchises at the 2020 auction including the Delhi Capitals before the Royals acquired him. The left-arm fast bowler played 11 games for the Royals last season and picked up 10 wickets in a disappointing campaign for him and his team but the team management has once again put their faith in him, who has so far picked 77 wickets in 73 matches in his IPL career.

IPL Auction 2020: Jaydev Unadkat's IPL career

Jaydev Unadkat had a quiet IPL career before his breakthrough season with the Rising Pune Supergiant. He had stints with Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant before finding a home at Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan had retained as well as released 11 players ahead of the auction. Along with Unadkat, Rajasthan bought a host of other players at the auction including the likes of Robin Uthappa for ₹3 crore, Andrew Tye for ₹1 crore and Oshane Thomas for ₹50 lakh. They will be once again led by Steve Smith in 2020 season.

