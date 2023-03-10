Jemimah Rodrigues Pulls Off Stunning Catch To Dismiss Hayley Matthews In WPL 2023; WATCH

In Thursday's encounter between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, it was MI, who reigned as the table toppers following a one-sided win over DC. Indians topped on all departments however in the match a major highlight came from DC's end when Jemimah Rodrigues pulled off a screamer to send MI opener Hayley Matthews back to the pavilion. Rogrigues' effort was hailed by the fans on social media.

Known for being a live wire on the field, Jemimah Rodrigues displayed her incredible fielding wits against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing WPL 2023. Jemimah, took a diving catch to dismiss Hayley Matthews. The catch though could not influence the result in Delhi's favor but it became a talking point among the fans and experts. Watch the incredible catch by Jemimah Rodrigues.

Reactions ensued following the catch.

Flying like an Eagle 🦅 and grabbing like a Tiger 🐯 🔥🔥 Wow Jemmy🤌💕💕 What a catch!!!🤯🤯#WomensIPL #MIvsDC #JemimahRodrigues pic.twitter.com/Xdne6nwZzg — Sai Vamshi Patlolla (@sai_vamshi21) March 9, 2023

What a catch taken by Jemimah Rodrigues - Incredible, the best in this WPL so far. pic.twitter.com/AMxZp922Sl — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 9, 2023

Before this blinder of a catch, Jemimah Rodrigues has been seen enjoying sting with Delhi Capitals on the field. Here's a visual of Rodrigues interacting with the crowd during a WPL match.

Entertainment Level = Jemimah Rodrigues 💃pic.twitter.com/NTUZHAD9q6 — Srinivas 🧡 (@Srinivas_255) March 7, 2023

WPL 2023 DC vs MI: Match summary

Batting first, DC lost the way in the powerplay as Shafali Verma, Alice Cpsey, and Marizanne Cap fell cheaply. Meg Lanning's consistent run in the tournament continues as she stood out again, however, this time she could not solidify her fine knock into a big score. Lanning posted 42 on the board. Delhi Capitals couldn't find a positive phase in their entire innings giving Mumbai only 106 runs to chase. Mumbai Indians in reply got a flying start as openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews put up a quick 67-run stand to define the Indians' victory. While MI lost a couple of wickets in the process of getting home, however, eventually registered an 8-wicket win over DC.