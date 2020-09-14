Jharkhand Premier League T20 RAN Vs SIN Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Ranchi Raiders will take on Singhbhum Strikers in the first match of the Jharkhand Premier League T20 on Tuesday, September 15. The RAN vs SIN live match will be played at the JSCA stadium, Ranchi. The RAN vs SIN live match will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at the RAN vs SIN live streaming details and the schedule of English T20 Blast live in India details along with the pitch and weather report for the match.

RAN vs SIN live streaming: Jharkhand Premier League T20

Six teams representing six different zones from the state will feature in Jharkhand Premier League T20. The six teams will be from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. Sports management firm TCM is organizing the tournament alongside the Jharkhand Cricket Association. The JSCA and TCM are planning to make the tournament an annual affair in order to focus on the development of the sport in the state and eventually taking it to the deep pockets of the state. Teams from Ranchi and Singhbhum are set to play the opening contest of the competition and will be looking to begin the tournament with a victory.

JPL T20 live in India and RAN vs SIN live streaming details

The telecast of JPL T20 live in India will not be made available for viewers in India on TV. However, fans can still enjoy the RAN vs SIN live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. For RAN vs SIN live scores, fans can visit the Jharkhand State Cricket Association's Twitter page.

RAN vs SIN live streaming: Weather report

As per AccuWeather, the conditions will be cloudy during the match time but there are no chances of rain. Fans are likely to witness an uninterrupted contest between bat and ball in the opening contest of the Jharkhand Premier League T20.

RAN vs SIN live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at Jharkhand is conducive for spinners but with conditions being cloudy, pace bowlers will also get some assistance at the start of the innings. With this being the first match of the Jharkhand Premier League T20, the captain winning the toss will look to field first to get used to the conditions.

JPL T20 live in India: RAN vs SIN live streaming squad updates

RAN vs SIN live streaming: RAN squad

Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Ashish Kumar Choubay Shikhar Mohan, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati

RAN vs SIN live streaming: SIN squad

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh