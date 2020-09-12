Jharkhand Premier League T20 To Be Live Streamed On FanCode, Sponsored By Karbonn

The inaugural edition of the Jharkhand Premier League T20 is set to get underway on September 15 at the JSCA International Cricket Complex Stadium in Ranchi. The Jharkhand Cricket Association will be organizing the tournament which will see 33 matches being played with a span of 17 days. The Jharkhand Premier League T20 is a great opportunity for players from six different zones to showcase their cricketing skills.

ALSO READ | FanCode launches e-retail store, IPL 2020 merchandise partner for MI, CSK, among others

Jharkhand Premier League T20: FanCode bag JPL T20 live streaming rights

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Premier League T20 has roped in Karbonn Smartphones as title sponsors for the upcoming tournament. On the other hand, the IPL 2020 title sponsors, Dream11 has also come on board as the 'Powered By' partner for the Jharkhand Premier League T20. The JPL T20 live streaming of all 33 matches will be available on India’s first multi-sport aggregator platform, FanCode.

Speaking on the collaboration with the Jharkhand Premier League T20, the Managing Director of Karbonn Mobiles, Sudhir Hasija said that they are pleased to be associated as the title sponsor of the Jharkhand T20. He added that their partnership with the JSCA demonstrates their efforts in promoting cricket talent across India. Hasija was confident that the Jharkhand Premier League T20 will be a spectacular success with the current talent pool.

ALSO READ | FanCode confirmed to live stream CPL 2020, MLB for first time in India

A FanCode spokesperson also spoke on their association with Jharkhand Premier League T20. He said that they at FanCode are happy to partner with Jharkhand Premier League T20 and live-stream all the matches on their platform. He stated that their partnership is in line with FanCode’s endeavour to bring sporting action to Indian sports fans and also a good opportunity to showcase domestic talent to a wider audience in India. A Dream11 spokesperson said that they are glad to partner with the Jharkhand Premier League T20 while continuing to support the growth of domestic cricket in India.

ALSO READ | Rashid Latif recalls time when Pak teammate said MS Dhoni would surpass Sachin Tendulkar

Six teams representing six different zones from the state will feature in Jharkhand Premier League T20. The six teams will be from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. Sports management firm TCM is organizing the tournament alongside the Jharkhand Cricket Association. The JSCA and TCM are planning to make the tournament an annual affair in order to focus on the development of the sport in the state and eventually taking it to the deep pockets of the state.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's monstrous six leaves CSK team-mate Murali Vijay spellbound; watch

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER