Jharkhand Women's T20 Daisies Vs Blossoms Live Stream, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

The Bokaro Blossoms Women face the Dumka Daisies Women in the upcoming match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament. The Daisies vs Blossoms match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium. The Daisies vs Blossoms live match is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST on Friday, February 19. Here, we take a look at Daisies vs Blossoms live streaming, where to get Daisies vs Blossoms live scores and info on Daisies vs Blossoms squads.

Daisies vs Blossoms prediction: Daisies vs Blossoms match preview

Blossoms will certainly have an edge after winning their previous match, however, they had to fight hard to pick up a narrow win. Daisies on other hand were handed a loss in their previous match and they will look to bounce back with a win. The last time both sides faced each other it was Blossoms who hand Daisies a crushing 46 run win. In that match, Indrani Roy and Ashwani Kumari did well with the bat while Daisies Mamta Paswan and Devyani Prasad played really well. While Bokaro will start as favourites, Daisies will look to give up a tough fight.

Daisies vs Blossoms prediction: Daisies vs Blossoms squads

Daisies: Devyani Prasad, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Mamta Paswan, Jaya Kumari, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Kumari Sabita, Muskan Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Anita Tigga, Priya Kumari, Sabita Kumari

Blossoms: Arti Kumari, Komal Kumari, Pinky Tirkey, Ritu Kumari, Anita Manjhi, Indrani Roy, Isha Keshri, Meera Mahto, Ishaa Gupta, Katyayani Madeti, Riya Raj, Ashwani Kumari, Neha Kumari Shaw, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Ragini Kumari.

Daisies vs Blossoms live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch looks balanced and fans cans expect a good contest between the batters and the bowlers. The team that has batted first has won the match so far. Coming to the weather, the skies will be cloudy with a little chance of rain and temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celcius. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first and expect bowlers to get some early wickets.

Jharkhand Women's T20 Daisies vs Blossoms live streaming details and Daisies vs Blossoms live scores

The Daisies vs Blossoms live streaming will not be available for television audiences in India. However, fans can access the Daffodils vs Blossoms live streaming in India on the FanCode app. For Daisies vs Blossoms live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA).

Image Source: FanCode

