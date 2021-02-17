Jharkhand Women's T20 Daisies Vs Jasmines Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) will go up against the Jamshedpur Jasmines Women (JAM-W) in the upcoming match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 League. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India. The DUM-W vs JAM-W live streaming is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST on Wednesday, February 17. Here is our Daisies vs Jasmines prediction, information on how to watch Daisies vs Jasmines live in India and where to catch Daisies vs Jasmines live scores.

Daisies vs Jasmines live streaming: Daisies vs Jasmines prediction and preview

Dumka Daisies Women are currently at the third spot of the Jharkhand Women's T20 league with six points. Priyanka Sawaiyan and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning and losing one each. Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, on the other hand, are at the basement spot with zero points as they have lost all their last two games.

Daisies vs Jasmines live streaming: How to watch Daisies vs Jasmines live scores

The Daisies vs Jasmines match will not be televised on any Indian TV channels. However, fans can stream Daisies vs Jasmines live on the FanCode app. For Daisies vs Jasmines live scores, fans can also visit the official social media pages of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA).

Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, India

Daisies vs Jasmines live scores: Daisies vs Jasmines pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celcius. The pitch of the JSCA International Stadium Complex looks balanced and fans cans expect a good contest between the batters and bowlers. The team batting first has won a majority of matches so far and so the toss winner could choose to bat first.

Jharkhand Women's T20 League live stream: Daisies vs Jasmines squads

Daisies vs Jasmines live scores: Dumka Daisies Women squad

Devyani Prasad, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Mamta Paswan, Jaya Kumari, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Kumari Sabita, Muskan Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Anita Tigga, Priya Kumari, Sabita Kumari

Daisies vs Jasmines live scores: Jamshedpur Jasmines Women squad

Niharika Prasad, Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Manisha Tigga, Pavika Rathore, Ragini Yadav, Priyanka Kumari

