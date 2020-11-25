Jhulan Goswami Net Worth, BCCI Salary, House And Personal Life On 38th Birthday

Former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of women’s cricket. Having made her international debut in 2002, Goswami has since won the ICC Women’s Player of the Year award, rose to No.1 rankings among ODI bowlers in 2016 and surpassed former Australian quick Cathryn Fitzpatrick to take most wickets in 50-overs women’s internationals. While she gave up T20I cricket back in 2018, the Bengal-based speedster continues to play ODI cricket for the Indian women's team.

The legendary cricketer turned 38 on Wednesday, November 25. To commemorate the 38th Jhulan Goswami birthday, here is a look at some details regarding her net worth and her personal life.

How much is Jhulan Goswami net worth?

According to femalecricket.com, the Jhulan Goswami net worth is estimated to be ₹7.3 crore (US$1 million). Her net worth comprises of the income she receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. In January earlier this year, Goswami was placed in Grade B by BCCI in their central contract list for the 2020 season. As per the contract, she earns ₹30 lakh ($40,567) from the Indian board.

The Jhulan Goswami net worth also constitutes the salary she receives from Cricket Association of Bengal for playing domestic cricket. Additionally, she plays for the Trailblazers in the BCCI-organised annual Women’s T20 Challenge.

Jhulan Goswami house and personal life

Jhulan Goswami was born on November 25, 1982 in Nadia, Bengal. She has a younger brother named Kunal and a sister named Jhumpa. According to reports, her house is located in West Bengal. Here is a glimpse of the Jhulan Goswami house along with her and her mother.

Jhulan Goswami wickets in international cricket

The Jhulan Goswami wickets section in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. In 182 ODIs, she has taken 225 wickets at an impressive average of 21.48 with two five-wicket hauls. The right-arm fast bowler also has an additional 40 Test wickets and 56 T20I wickets in her account. She remains the only bowler to take more than 200 wickets in women’s ODIs.

