Women's T20 Challenge: Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur Name 3 Young Players To Watch Out For

The Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 season will commence with a match between the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas and Mithali Raj’s Velocity at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, November 4. Ahead of the tournament opener, the two captains interacted with reporters in a press conference. During the conference, both Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj named three aspiring young Indian women cricketers who can make it big in the future.

Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur pick Manali Dakshini among others as players to watch out for

When asked to give her take on aspiring young cricketers, Velocity captain and Team India veteran Mithali Raj named Manali Dakshini and Murali Anagha as players to watch out for in the future. Both Dakshini and Anagha are slated to represent the Mithali Raj-led side in the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 season. Raj said that while Manali is a talented fast bowler, 16-year-old Anagha is a left-arm spinner and an Under-19 recruit for her squad.

According to Mithali Raj, the tournament will give such youngsters a platform for exposure to interact with overseas stars. The Indian ODI captain further added that “the sort approach a professional athlete has is what these young girls can learn through this Women's T20 challenge”.

On the other hand, Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur picked Ayushi Soni as her young star for the future. Kaur said that 20-year-old Soni is someone who has impressed her by performing well in domestic cricket. The Indian T20 captain further added that Soni has the talent to represent the Indian women team by batting in the middle-order. According to Kaur, the middle-order is currently an aspect where Team India has been struggling for a while.

BCCI announces Women’s T20 Challenge teams

Women’s T20 Challenge 2020: Supernovas vs Velocity live streaming info

For the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Supernovas vs Velocity live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Wednesday, November 4. For Supernovas vs Velocity live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, the Supernovas vs Velocity live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

