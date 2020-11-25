Jhulan Goswami Turns 38: Yuvraj Singh Leads Birthday Wishes In Cricket Fraternity

Indian veteran cricketer Jhulan Goswami on Wednesday celebrated her 38th birthday with social media flooded with birthday wishes. Having made her debut in 2002, she is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of women’s cricket. On account of her birthday, her teammates, former Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and the Board of Control for Cricket in India took to Twitter and wished the cricketer on a special day.

Jhulan Goswami birthday: Yuvraj Singh and BCCI message

Yuvraj Singh, in his message, praised the cricketer for her cricketing journey and how she became an inspiration for young cricketers. Here's Yuvraj Singh's message for Jhulan Goswami -

Happy Birthday to the talented @JhulanG10 who has redefined Indian Women's cricket with her pace, consistency and tenacity. Your journey has been instrumental in creating

a solid foundation for the younger generations. My best wishes always 👍🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 25, 2020

Jhulan Goswami's India teammates Veda Krishnamurthy and Mithali Raj also wished the cricketer on her birthday. Here's what they wrote -

Wishing a very happy birthday @JhulanG10 🤗 hope you have a terrific year ahead ⭐️🍻 pic.twitter.com/XZTwgMj0PA — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 25, 2020

A superb cricketer and a wonderful human being. Happy birthday @JhulanG10 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/0UFMBDkhhz — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) November 25, 2020

BCCI Women's official Twitter account message on the Goswami birthday occasion goes -

Leading wicket-taker in WODIs 🔝



First bowler to take 300 wickets in women’s intl. cricket 👌👌



Wishing the legendary #TeamIndia pacer @JhulanG10 a very happy birthday. 🎂👏



Relive her 4-wicket haul against England 📽️👇



Click here 👉🏻 https://t.co/WF150rdWJJ pic.twitter.com/fQLCrD4wbP — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 25, 2020

Goswami wickets in international cricket

Apart from the Goswami age, let's take a look at Goswami wickets stats. The former skipper had an impressive international career in which she has featured for India Women's team in 10 Tests, 182 ODIs and 68 T20Is. The right-arm bowler has picked up 40, 225 and 56 wickets respectively in these formats. Apart from such incredible stats, she also became the first bowler to register 200 wickets in Women's One-day Internationals, back in February 2018.

The right-arm pacer who is still the part of India Women's Team ODI setup recently featured in the Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah where she represented the champions Trailblazers. Following the tournament, Goswami while speaking on SportsTiger’s show Off-the-Field, had said that she wishes to see a full-fledged Women's IPL tournament and other women cricketers are also waiting for that. A Women’s IPL will be a big achievement for the country and for young cricketers as they are going to share the dressing room with top-notch Indian and international talents.

On Tuesday, just a day before her birthday, Jhulan Goswami along with Mithali Raj, was nominated for ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Decade award. She was named the ICC Women's Player of Year in 2007. The pacer was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2010 as well as the Padma Shri in 2012.

Image: Jhulan Goswami / Instagram

