South Africa Vs England 2020: Star Sports Replace Sony Sports Network As India Broadcaster

The South African cricket team will soon resume with its international commitments courtesy its upcoming home series against England. The South Africa vs England 2020 contests get underway from Friday, November 27 with a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series. Ahead of the upcoming South Africa vs England 2020 contests, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has locked a deal with Star Sports which will see the sports channel telecasting all the matches of the South African cricket team in Asia, Middle-East and North Africa.

South Africa vs England 1st T20I live: Cricket South Africa deal with Star Sports

According to the release by CSA, the agreement will grant Star India exclusive rights across linear and digital mediums including all India tours to South Africa in this period. The release further states that the association will start with England’s tour to South Africa. As part of the agreement, the three-match T20I series will be the first non-India bilateral matches to be produced in Hindi, in addition to an English feed. Currently, Star India already holds the global rights for ICC, BCCI cricket and the Dream11 Indian Premier League apart from other cricket rights.

🎥 NEWS: Star India acquires the media rights of Cricket South Africa until the end of the 2023/24 season.



📝 Full details 👉 https://t.co/agSlICPS9M#ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/WrYLQjBemI — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 24, 2020

As per Future Tours Plan, South Africa will be playing 59 matches at home including series against top teams such as India, England and Australia. With the Indian cricket team scheduled to tour South Africa thrice in this period, this deal comprises of 20 South Africa vs India bilateral matches across formats, with the first of these tours commencing in 2021/22 and comprising of three Tests and three T20Is. The agreement will also cover women’s international cricket matches played by the Momentum Proteas as well as CSA’s domestic men’s franchise matches.

South Africa vs England TV broadcast

India: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar

South Africa: SuperSport, SuperSport Live

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket

Australia: Fox Sports

Pakistan: Ten Cricket Pakistan

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

USA: Willow TV

Caribbean: ESPN

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus

Malaysia: Astro Cricket HD

Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye)

Middle East and North African countries: OSN Cricket HD

South Africa vs England 1st T20I live: South Africa vs England schedule

South Africa vs England schedule for three-match T20I series:

South Africa vs England 2020 first T20I: November 27 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

South Africa vs England 2020 second T20I: November 29 at Boland Park, Paarl

South Africa vs England 2020 third T20I: December 1 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

South Africa vs England schedule for three-match ODI series:

South Africa vs England 2020 first ODI: December 4 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

South Africa vs England 2020 second ODI: December 6 at Boland Park, Paarl

South Africa vs England 2020 third ODI: December 9 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

