Jimmy Neesham Becomes Latest Kiwi Cricketer To Ace Hindi Sentence; Watch Video

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is all set to play in the Indian Premier League after a gap of six years. The Kiwi all-rounder, who was picked by the Delhi franchise in 2014, was bought by Kings XI Punjab at the IPL 2020 auctions. Jimmy Neesham joined KXIP last week and is raring to play in the IPL 2020.

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Jimmy Neesham announces his arrival in Hindi

Meanwhile, the Kings XI Punjab welcomed Jimmy Neesham to the UAE in a unique way. KXIP took to Twitter on Wednesday and first uploaded a video with just their logo and the famous song ‘Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja’ from the Bollywood movie Disco Dancer playing in the background. After a few hours, KXIP uploaded another video where Jimmy Neesham is speaking in Hindi as he says “Lo mai aa gaya” meaning (I have arrived).

Neesham isn't the first Kiwi cricketer to make an attempt to learn Hindi. In 2019, RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was involved in a hilarious banter with Rohit Sharma and New Zealand opener Martin Guptill. Guptill was apparently heard saying a cuss word in Hindi, which is used for fun amongst Indian friends, invoking laughter amongst many players and viewers.

Jimmy Neesham’s IPL career

Neesham was snapped up by Delhi in the 2014 IPL auction and was later bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the following season. In his four IPL outings, Jimmy Neesham managed to make only 42 runs with a high score of 22 and a strike rate of 91.30. His bowling figures were also disappointing. Neesham managed to take only one wicket in his four matches at an economy of 10.11.

Incidentally, Neesham's last IPL was the 2014 edition, played in the UAE. The southpaw will look to put in a better performance in the IPL 2020. Jimmy Neesham is a crucial member of the KXIP squad in IPL and the all-rounder’s performances could determine how far the Punjab-based franchise go in the tournament.

KXIP squad in IPL 2020

KL Rahul (Captain and wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mandeep Singh, Tajinder Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi and Sheldon Cottrell.

IMAGE COURTESY: KXIP TWITTER