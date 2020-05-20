Jimmy Neesham Describes New Zealand's Post Lockdown Situation With Funny Newspaper Article

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is quite a vocal personality on Twitter. The all-rounder, who will play for the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the now postponed IPL 2020, has time and again used Twitter as a medium to share his witty comments and view on things. With the lockdown in New Zealand being relaxed after a consistent dip in the number of coronavirus cases, Jimmy Neesham has shared an update on the situation in his home country.

KXIP star Jimmy Neesham provides an update on the post lockdown situation in New Zealand

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Wednesday enlightened Twitterati on the current situation in his native country. The hard-hitting all-rounder revealed that a front-page article of a local newspaper described how a woman thought her haircut was expensive than it should have been and complained about it. The complaint was successful and the woman got her refund according to Jimmy Neesham's tweet. A Twitter user asked him if the refund was given for hair or money and the New Zealand all-rounder replied saying that it probably was money but he would have offered the hair.

If you’re wondering how things are going in NZ:



Today there’s a front page article about how a woman’s haircut was a bit more expensive than she thought it would be, so she complained about it... and they gave her a refund. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) May 20, 2020

I would’ve just given her her hair back but it appears it was money. https://t.co/BZX2Dc8uYa — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) May 20, 2020

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham believes players won't hesitate to play T20 World Cup behind closed doors

The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected the cricket calendar with major bilateral series and leagues suspended and postponed indefinitely. Jimmy Neesham's maiden IPL campaign with KXIP was set to kick off in April, but the pandemic saw the tournament suspended indefinitely. The future of the T20 World Cup also hangs in the balance and New Zealand reckons that the players won't hesitate to play the tournament behind closed doors. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Neesham admitted that while the situation is not ideal, the players will have to adapt as the coronavirus pandemic places huge financial challenge for a lot of cricket boards.

If the T20 World Cup goes as per schedule, JImmy Neesham believes New Zealand will be a competitor for the win at the showpiece event. The KXIP all-rounder believes the BlackCaps are one of the best limited-overs teams in the world and will definitely challenge for the T20 World Cup. The IPL star added that venues in Australia suit their style of play and are confident with their preparations along the way. New Zealand were the finalists in the 2015 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand, losing to eventual champions and co-hosts Australia.

