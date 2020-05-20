Rajasthan Royals COO Confident On BCCI Making IPL Happen This Year

The ongoing coronavirus crisis and India lockdown situation across the country prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to postpone the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) until further notice. Not long ago, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly himself stated that there are no plans of staging any cricketing activities in India for the time being. However, recent developments indicate that IPL 2020 may take place if the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year gets shifted to a later date.

India lockdown: Rajasthan Royals COO’s take on BCCI’s decision regarding IPL 2020

Rajasthan Royals Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jake Lush McCrum recently expressed his confidence that the BCCI will go ahead with the IPL 2020 this year. While interacting with Rajasthan Royals players and fans on ‘Royal Fans Meet’ through the Zoom app, the franchise's COO stated that the BCCI is currently working very hard to stage the Indian T20 tournament. McCrum also dropped hints regarding the potential timeline of the much-awaited season.

While speaking about the possible new time slot, the Rajasthan Royals official added that franchises and BCCI are looking at a September-November window later this year. McCrum cited the example of IPL 2009 when the BCCI put together the tournament in South Africa on a short notice. He stated that the board is fully capable of replicating their 2009 success once again.

Albeit the Rajasthan Royals' COO claims of BCCI looking for a September-November window, interestingly, the T20 World Cup in Australia is also slated to take place during a similar time window, i.e. between October 18 and November 15. McCrum’s statement further strengthens the ongoing reports that the IPL 2020 could possibly replace the T20 World Cup, should the latter get a shift in its schedule.

Kings XI Punjab CEO’s take on the IPL 2020

A few days ago, Kings XI Punjab Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sathish Menon also gave his take on BCCI and IPL 2020 during an interview with Hindustan Times. In the interview, Menon said that staging the tournament behind closed doors is a likely possibility and it would be great for the players as well as for the brand of IPL. However, he also added that the entire decision will be depended on BCCI and the Indian government.

