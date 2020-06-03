Jimmy Neesham Picks Beating India In 2019 WC Semi-final As Favourite Cricketing Moment

The coronavirus pandemic has put an end to all the cricketing activities across the globe. With no cricketing action, cricketers have resorted to social media to spend time by interacting with their fans. The likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma among others have taken to social media to connect with their fans.

Jimmy Neesham picks his favourite World Cup 2019 moment

On Tuesday, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham joined the bandwagon where he interacted with his fans in an innovative way by taking over the Kings XI Punjab handle for a couple of hours. The 29-year old is quite a popular figure on social media, who is known for making headlines with his witty remarks. Jimmy Neesham also interacts with his fans on various platforms and his tweets and replies have left his fans in splits more often than not.

As expected, fans came up with some unique questions which ranged from last year’s World Cup final to the IPL 2020. And Jimmy Nesham answered the questions in his typically amusing style. One of the fans asked him about his favourite memory from last year’s World Cup. In response, Jimmy Neesham said beating India and the scenes that followed in the New Zealand dressing room in the semi-final is his favourite memory from the tournament.

Sitting in the changing room with the guys after the semifinal against India https://t.co/uP5lp5ygLp — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) June 2, 2020

On being asked how he would have felt if he had played for England in the World Cup final, Jimmy Neesham said that he would have probably felt a ‘little better’. Jimmy Neesham was at the crease when New Zealand lost the final in a heartbreaking manner after the game resulted in a tie. The match went into the Super Over but it ended in a tie as well. England were declared World Cup 2019 winners for having hit more number of boundaries.

Probably a little better https://t.co/VXPEpluppZ — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) June 2, 2020

Jimmy Neesham was also asked about the unfortunate overthrow incident that saw England being awarded six runs in the final over when they needed 15 runs. When a fan asked Jimmy Neesham what he would have done following the overthrow if he was in umpire's place. he jokingly said, “Minus 50 runs”.

Minus 50 runs https://t.co/NO4Fpq5umZ — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) June 2, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: JAMES NEESHAM INSTAGRAM