Suresh Raina Shares Golden Throwback Photo With MS Dhoni, Misses CSK Captain

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni have played with each other for India as well as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. The duo shares a great bond with each other. When the two players get settled at the crease, they can take the game away from the opposition with ease more often than not. Both players have had a fair amount of success in the shorter formats of the game and played several match-winning knocks whenever their team needed it the most.

Suresh Raina reminisces good old days with MS Dhoni

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni have scored nearly 3,500 runs together at the crease at an astonishing average of 63 in ODIs. They are two batsmen with varied style of play, but when put together in pressure situations, they form a brilliant partnership. Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni have put on many memorable partnerships and took their respective teams over the line, regularly when playing together.

Indian cricketers have been sharing pictures and videos as they spend quality time with their friends and family amid no cricketing action due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Suresh Raina took to Instagram where he shared a throwback photo with MS Dhoni. In the photo, the CSK duo can be seen sharing having a laugh while they are clicked candidly.

Both Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni would have been playing in the IPL for CSK if the tournament had started on March 29. However, the IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 13th edition of the tournament will be crucial for both the players to make a comeback into the Indian team.

Suresh Raina says MS Dhoni himself is the best person to take a call on his retirement

Suresh Raina has come forward and said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni himself is the best person to take a call on his international cricketing career. It so happened that #DhoniRetires was the top trend India on Wednesday due to which many people reckoned that MS Dhoni might have hung up his boots.

During a recent interview with Star Sports, the veteran middle-order batsman went on to say that one cannot ask MS Dhoni when he is going to retire as it is his personal decision. Raina lauded Dhoni's hunger and fitness during the CSK training camp prior to the IPL 2020. Suresh Raina then mentioned that Dhoni has represented India for so many years and he was also batting well and was also playing new shots. Furthermore, the southpaw added that he's sure that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper has something in his mind.

IMAGE COURTESY: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS TWITTER