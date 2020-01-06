Jimmy Neesham Mocks Australia On Twitter By Calling IPL Better Than BBL

Jimmy Neesham earlier went viral for slamming cricket authorities in his recent tweet. Neesham, who is known for his ‘to the point’ tweets, recently took to Twitter and answered a fan's question. He was seen showing his disagreement with the cricket authorities. While interacting with the cricketer on Twitter, a Sri Lankan fan asked why New Zealand cricketers are not playing in the BBL. Jimmy Neesham replied writing that BBL teams offer many deals to New Zealand players, but they are not allowed to play in the tournament. In another tweet, Jimmy Neesham said that he would love to play in the Big Bash League in front of 60,000 cricket fans.

Pathetic how Aus treat NZ as the big brother. No NZ player in any recent BBL team. Isn't it like no Srilankan player in IPL? Neighbourhood rivalry? https://t.co/t5ETWlN4RY — Yasanga Perera 🇱🇰 (@madusha6) January 4, 2020

Nah, BBL teams offer kiwi players deals all the time, but we’re not allowed to play in it 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/BE0K6jloUo — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 4, 2020

Jeez I’d love to play in the Big Bash. Saturday night T20 in front of 60,000 😍 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 4, 2020

Fans were quick to respond to Jimmy Neesham’s tweet and many said that they will love to see him in a Big Bash League match. Some fans slammed the New Zealand Cricket authority and demanded to let New Zealand players play in BBL. However, many replied by saying that he will have the chance to play in front of more than 60,000 people in IPL 2020.

Pretty sure this years psl all the matches will be almost housefull. Would have loved to see you here aswell but next year maybe? — Ramish Arshad (@imRamishArshad) January 4, 2020

Ridiculous NZC didn’t release you guys to play in it this year considering there’s a T20 WC there this year — Jamie Weir (@JamieWeir3) January 4, 2020

U have chance to play for punjab in front of 70000 crowd in Kolkata — Pradeep (@deeputrashers) January 4, 2020

Jimmy Neesham’s IPL career

Jimmy Neesham made his IPL debut in 2014 where he was playing for Delhi Daredevils. In IPL 2015, he was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders. He never played a single match due to injury and was dropped from the squad the very next season. In the 2020 IPL auction, he was bought by Kings XI Punjab.

