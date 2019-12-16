Jimmy Neesham Ridicules TikTok Users, Says ‘I Have Self-respect’

TikTok users are mercilessly trolled for their antics on social media. New Zeland all-rounder Jimmy Neesham added to their misery by trolling a user on Twitter. Neesham urged the TikTok user to have some self-respect.

Love it when people DM me on Instagram asking me to unblock them on Twitter so I just block them there too 😂 🤷‍♂️ #whatdidyouexpect — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 16, 2019

Jimmy Neesham asks TikTok user to have some self-respect

Jimmy Neesham is active on Twitter and is always in the news for his witty remarks on the micro-blogging site. Fans responded to his tweet in numbers. One user asked if Neesham is active on TikTok. Neesham savagely replied by saying that he on does not use TikTok because he has self-respect.

No I have self respect https://t.co/QqC9jWfo0M — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 16, 2019

Jimmy Neesham responds to fan comments on Twitter

“Please don’t be rude”



I see you’re new to Twitter 😂 https://t.co/vW0ETbwCdo — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 16, 2019

If the girl you like is blocking you you’re doing something very wrong 😬 https://t.co/T87mi4ztlt — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 16, 2019

Jimmy Neesham: one of IPL 2020 Auction's star attractions

Neesham has represented New Zealand in 59 ODIs. He has scored over 1200 runs at an average close to 32. He has also picked up 59 wickets. Neesham has played 12 Tests for New Zealand, scoring 709 runs and picking up 14 wickets. Jimmy Neesham is a high profile player available in the IPL 2020 Auction. Many teams are looking to add an all-rounder to their IPL 2020 squads. Neesham has represented the Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL previously. Neesham would hope that his recent form would help him ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction.

