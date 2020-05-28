R Ashwin Reveals 'altruistic' Reason Behind Move From KXIP To Delhi Capitals

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin) represented Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the veteran off-spinner shifted to another franchise, i.e. Delhi Capitals, during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window. R Ashwin will now play alongside the likes of Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season.

Also Read | Faf Du Plessis Speaks On Suresh Raina's Match-winning Knock Against KXIP In 2013

IPL 2020: R Ashwin sets targets for Delhi Capitals

R Ashwin was recently involved in an Instagram Live session with Delhi Capitals. In the session, India’s Test specialist revealed his reason to move from KXIP to Delhi Capitals after his two-year stint with the Punjab-based T20 unit. He said that he joined Delhi Capitals to help them become “front-runners” for a title victory.

R Ashwin stated that he is now a part of the franchise which qualified for the playoffs in the previous season. He praised the likes of Rishabh Pant and their captain Shreyas Iyer for changing the fortunes of Delhi Capitals and referred to them as “very exciting players”. The 70-Test veteran added that while his new team finished in the top 4 in 2019, he hoped that his own IPL experience can help improve the side go further in the coming years. R Ashwin believes that Capitals can become one of the front runners to win a trophy if he is successful in strengthening their bowling attack.

Interestingly, the Shreyas Iyer-led side qualified for the IPL playoffs in 2019 after a gap of seven years. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting continues to remain the head coach of the side ever since his appointment in 2018. Apart from R Ashwin, Delhi Capitals also roped in Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma and foreign imports Jason Roy, Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis.

Also Read | Ravichandran Ashwin Looking Forward To Trying His Luck In Delhi Capitals In IPL 2020

R Ashwin Instagram Live session with Delhi Capitals, watch video

Also Read | Delhi Capitals Pacer Avesh Khan Satisfied After Distributing Food To Migrant Workers

R Ashwin’s IPL track record

R Ashwin served KXIP during his two-year stint as their captain. Under his leadership, the franchise began on a positive note in both seasons only to lose track during the business end of the tournament. Prior to his KXIP deal, he took field for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant between 2016 and 2017.

However, R Ashwin started out his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the inaugural edition. He remained with the MS Dhoni-led unit till 2015. The off-spinner was a vital cog of CSK’s victorious back-to-back IPL campaigns in 2010 and 2011.

Also Read | CarryMinati Challenges MS Dhoni For PUBG Mobile Challenge, CSK Captain Yet To Respond