Who Owns Kings XI Punjab? All About The IPL Team's 4 Owners And Its Increased Brand Value

Kings XI Punjab is one of the original eight franchises that launched the inaugural edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. While the T20 team is yet to win an IPL title, they still have a strong fanbase as evident from their social media presence and capacity crowds during their home matches. They are co-owned by Mohit Burman (Dabur), Ness Wadia (Wadia Group), Priety Zinta (PZNZ Media) and Karan Paul (Apeejay Surrendra Group).

Who owns Kings XI Punjab in a glance

Who owns Kings XI Punjab? – Mohit Burman (Dabur)

Dabur is one of the largest Ayurvedic medicine and natural consumer products manufacturer of India. Mohit Burman, who owns 46% of the shares in Kings XI Punjab, is the director of Dabur India Ltd.

Who owns Kings XI Punjab? – Ness Wadia (Bombay Dyeing)

Ness Wadia’s Bombay Dyeing is the flagship company of the Wadia Group. Ness Wadia is also one of the co-owners of Kings XI Punjab. He currently holds 23% of shares in the franchise.

Who owns Kings XI Punjab? – Preity Zinta (PZNZ Media)

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is easily the most recognisable face associated with Kings XI Punjab due to her immense popularity in the Indian film industry. She is often seen visiting Kings XI Punjab matches, be it their home fixtures or away. Preity Zinta is the founder of a production company PZNZ Media, which has been a co-owner of the Punjab-based side since 2008. As per the latest estimates, PZNZ Media also owns a 23% stake in the popular IPL team.

Who owns Kings XI Punjab? – Karan Paul (Apeejay Surrendra Group)

Karan Paul is the chairman of the Apeejay Surrendra Group, which owns 8% stake in Kings XI Punjab. Apeejay Surrendra Group is a privately-owned family business and it was founded in 1910. It is one of India’s oldest and largest business conglomerates.

Kings XI Punjab brand value

According to statista.com, Kings XI Punjab’s brand value is estimated to be around US$51 million (₹388 crore) as of December 2019. With the presence of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Mohammed Shami in the side, it is reported that their brand value has gradually increased since the last two seasons. According to sports.info, their brand value was US$41 million (₹311 crore) in 2017 and it went up by 26 percent.

Disclaimer: The above ‘Who own Kings XI Punjab’ net worth information and shares details is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.