Kings XI Punjab Become First IPL Team To Make PM Cares Fund Donation

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the sports fraternity showing unity towards defeating the dreaded disease. As cases in India are growing at an unprecedented rate, sports personalities from across the country are donating to the PM Cares Fund to help their fellow countrymen in this time of need. IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab have now joined in and declared that they have donated to the PM Cares Fund too.

Kings XI Punjab make a donation to the PM Cares Fund, urge fans to do the same

On Tuesday, Kings XI Punjab announced on social media that the team has donated to the Prime Minister's PM CARES fund in this time of need. While the team did not disclose the exact amount that it pledged, they did encourage their fans to partake in the same. It makes Kings XI Punjab the first IPL team to announce their donation in public. Here is the tweet.

Acknowledging the Hon'ble Prime Minister’s call, Kings XI Punjab has pledged its contribution to the #PMCARES fund in this fight against #COVID19. #SaddeFans, play your part and support this initiative! 😊#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/Bu82F7P9yz — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) March 31, 2020

Recently, many sporting personalities in the country have come forward to pledge an amount to the relief work that has been going on against coronavirus. It was reported that Sachin Tendulkar had donated around ₹50 lakh to the cause and even Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli recently announced his contribution to the fund.

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab look to win their first title as IPL 2020 uncertain

Kings XI Punjab made some big purchases like Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell in the IPL 2020 Auction and appointed the in-form KL Rahul as their new captain. The team's first match was scheduled for March 30 but the coronavirus pandemic led to the BCCI having the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15. Reports are even suggesting that the IPL may be shelved this year or moved to a different slot. No official confirmation has been made by the BCCI on the matter.

