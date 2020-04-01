The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kings XI Punjab Become First IPL Team To Make PM Cares Fund Donation

Cricket News

The Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday revealed that they were making a donation to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund as India tried to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kings XI Punjab

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the sports fraternity showing unity towards defeating the dreaded disease. As cases in India are growing at an unprecedented rate, sports personalities from across the country are donating to the PM Cares Fund to help their fellow countrymen in this time of need. IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab have now joined in and declared that they have donated to the PM Cares Fund too.

ALSO READ | IPL 2019: This beautiful Rajini-esque poster of Ravichandran Ashwin will make you wish the Kings XI Punjab were really making a movie

Kings XI Punjab make a donation to the PM Cares Fund, urge fans to do the same

On Tuesday, Kings XI Punjab announced on social media that the team has donated to the Prime Minister's PM CARES fund in this time of need. While the team did not disclose the exact amount that it pledged, they did encourage their fans to partake in the same. It makes Kings XI Punjab the first IPL team to announce their donation in public. Here is the tweet.

ALSO READ | Kings XI Punjab donate Rs.25 lakh to families of five CRPF Jawans martyred in Pulwama attack

Recently, many sporting personalities in the country have come forward to pledge an amount to the relief work that has been going on against coronavirus. It was reported that Sachin Tendulkar had donated around ₹50 lakh to the cause and even Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli recently announced his contribution to the fund.

ALSO READ | 'Safety, health more important': Kings XI Punjab owner Ness Wadia post meeting with IPL GC

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab look to win their first title as IPL 2020 uncertain

Kings XI Punjab made some big purchases like Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell in the IPL 2020 Auction and appointed the in-form KL Rahul as their new captain. The team's first match was scheduled for March 30 but the coronavirus pandemic led to the BCCI having the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15. Reports are even suggesting that the IPL may be shelved this year or moved to a different slot. No official confirmation has been made by the BCCI on the matter.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Full match schedule: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Fixtures, match timings and venues

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nizamuddin
HANSAL MEHTA QUESTIONS BJP GOVT
COVID-19
SATYA NADELLA’S WIFE DONATES ₹ 4 CR
PM CARES
JAITLEY'S SON DONATES TO PM-CARES
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Tigress
TIGRESS ST-10 GIVES BIRTH TO CUB