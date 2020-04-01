Jimmy Neesham Trolls ICC For Inexplicable KL Rahul-Virat Kohli April Fools Day Post

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to halt international cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) are finding new ways of entertaining their fans. Due to a lockdown being imposed in many countries, the apex cricketing body recently called for a re-run of some classic World Cup and Champions Trophy matches with their official broadcasting partners for the pleasure of their viewers at home. Meanwhile, to interact with fans on social media, the ICC recently posted a fun query that involves star Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Slips To 10th; KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Static In ICC T20I Rankings

ICC gets trolled over Virat Kohli and KL Rahul post

ICC took to social media accounts and posted a picture filled with several images of KL Rahul. In the caption, they asked their fans to spot Virat Kohli in the same. The task did not seem as difficult for the fans as several users proceeded with their replies on the ICC post. However, the highlight of the tweet was the comical reply of New Zealand all-round cricketer Jimmy Neesham.

👥📸



Can you spot Virat Kohli in this sea of KL Rahuls? 😀 pic.twitter.com/nDR8K2FBvL — ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2020

Also Read | Jimmy Neesham Clarifies Initial Tweet On Virat Kohli, Realisation Dawns On Netizens

Jimmy Neesham mocks ICC

Jimmy Neesham himself never shies away from any social media interaction. The cricketer is well known for hilariously mocking fellow teammates and he often interacts with fans in several question-and-answer sessions. Upon coming across ICC’s KL Rahul and Virat Kohli tweet, Jimmy Neesham once again took to social media and mockingly left a remark at the same.

Jimmy Neesham reply

Also Read | Jimmy Neesham To Feature In IPL 2020, But Will Skip PSL Due To New Zealand's Home Season

Jimmy Neesham and KL Rahul in IPL 2020

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic also forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to delay the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. Both Jimmy Neesham and KL Rahul were slated to join forces for Kings XI Punjab on March 30 for their opening IPL 2020 clash against Delhi Capitals. However, fans of the two cricketers will have to wait a while as the tournament is likely to face further delays going ahead.

Also Read | Kings XI Punjab donation: Becomes First IPL Team To Make PM Cares Fund Donation

Also Read | Jimmy Neesham Candidly Responds To Fan Asking Him About IPL 2020 Auction On Twitter