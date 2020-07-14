JKP Vs WZC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Jonkoping CA will take on Watan Zalmi CC in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Tuesday, July 14 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction, JKP vs WZC Dream11 team and JKP vs WZC Dream11 top picks.

JKP vs WZC Dream11 top picks and preview

JKP will be playing their second consecutive match of the day against WZC and will be hoping to win the match against an in-form opponent. On the other hand, WZC played two matches on Monday and won both the matches to remain unbeaten so far. WZC will be looking to carry their winning momentum into this fixture and make it a hat-trick of wins.

JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: JKP vs WZC Dream11 team

JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: JKP vs WZC Dream11 team: JKP squad

Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustaafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia

JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: JKP vs WZC Dream11 team: WZC squad

Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj

JKP vs WZC Dream11 top picks

A Haq-Khan

M Qasim

B Munir

JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: JKP vs WZC playing XI

JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: JKP vs WZC playing XI: JKP

B Munir, B Rehman, M Qasim, S Ibrahimkhil, M Islam, R Khan, N Jan, B Patel, M Afzal, S Zia, S Shirzad

JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction: JKP vs WZC playing XI: WZC

S Robel, Q Abbas, W Ilyas, S Abdul Haq, A Khan, S Shirzad, W Safi, E Raisi, T Khan, F Omair Zafar, M Askari

JKP vs WZC Dream11 team

JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction

As per our JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction, WZC will be favourites to win this match.

Note: The JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction, JKP vs WZC Dream11 top picks and JKP vs WZC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JKP vs WZC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)