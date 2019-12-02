Joe Root: 4 Highest Test Scores In History By Visiting Captains In New Zealand

England captain Joe Root slammed his 17th Test century on his way to an epic knock of 226 against New Zealand at Hamilton on Monday. His innings propelled England to enjoy a 101-run lead over hosts before late outbursts from Neil Wagner shot out New Zealand for 476. With his century, Root also became the first visiting captain to register a double ton in New Zealand. Here, we take a look at the highest individual scores by visiting Test captains in New Zealand.

Root makes it a double! The @englandcricket captain goes past 200 in this marathon English innings. He is 202* which is the highest Test score at Seddon Park 🏏



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 CARD | https://t.co/6N136NxG6s#NZvENG #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/Bf5LpTdKOX — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 2, 2019

Joe Root 200: 4 highest Test scores by visiting captains in New Zealand

Joe Root – 226 in Hamilton, 2019

Joe Root arrived at the crease when the English team were reeling at 24-2, still 351 runs shy of New Zealand’s first-innings score of 375. His 10-and-a-half-hour marathon stay keeps England with a chance of levelling the two-match series. Root struck some gutsy pulls and ambitious cover-drives during his 441-ball knock, which included 22 boundaries and a six.

Chris Gayle – 197 in Napier, 2008

Under Chris Gayle, West Indies toured New Zealand for 2 Test matches in 2008. The burly left-hander smashed an epic 197 in the second innings. His match-saving effort accounted for more than half of the team’s total and comprised of 20 fours and 7 towering sixes. However, his 396-ball knock was way slower even by his own standards, which is why it isn't the most memorable.

Mohammad Azharuddin – 190 in Auckland, 1990

Mohammad Azharuddin led from the front when India were trailing New Zealand by 320 runs. His innings came off just 259 balls as he ensured that the visitors enjoyed a healthy first-innings lead over New Zealand. The match eventually ended in a draw but his effort is still considered among the all-time great knocks by an Indian captain abroad.

Mike Denness – 181 in Auckland, 1975

Denness’s herculean effort helped England post a mammoth 593-6d in their first innings. The skipper stitched a huge 266-run partnership with Keith Fletcher, who himself slammed a double hundred. Denness’ knock came from 392 balls, which included 25 boundaries as he led England to an innings victory over New Zealand.

