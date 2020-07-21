Joe Root Coins 'Incredible' New Nickname For Stokes After Fresh Heroics Against Windies

England skipper Joe Root referred to Ben Stokes as 'Mr. Incredible' - both for his heroics against the Windies with both bat and ball in the second test and also for his stark resemblance to the cartoon character from the series 'Incredibles'. The World Cup-winning all-rounder played a pivotal role for the hosts in securing the win at Old Trafford, pulling all tricks from his bag - from playing the longest Test innings of his career to picking up wickets when it was needed the most to scoring a quickfire 78-run-knock in the second innings on Day five. England have now levelled the raise the bat series 1-1.

'Mr. Incredible'

Skipper Joe root showered praise on Ben Stokes for his ability to come out and play through a range of gears and situations. Calling him a 'genuine all-rounder', Root said that Stokes possessed the quality to turn around any game in a flash. The England skipper compared Ben Stokes to the cartoon character 'Mr. Incredible', explaining how the all-rounder resembled the character as well as possessed superpowers to display a consistent all-round prowess. Root said that sky was the limit for Stokes and that he was aiming to become better with each passing day, leading the way from the front for the rest of his side.

"I've been round a long time now and I have that understanding of the role models we are. We want to pave the way for England cricketers in 20 years' time. It's not all about the present, it's about taking the cap forward," Stokes said. "Hopefully that motto - taking the cap forward - is still there in 20 years. We've a duty to win games but also to youngsters who want to aspire to be like us," he added.

England level series 1-1 with win at Old Trafford

Ben Stokes delivered crucial contributions with bat and ball to lead England to a 113-run win over the West Indies late on the final day of the second test, tying the three-match series at 1-1 on Monday. Needing to bat out 85 overs to salvage a draw and retain the Wisden Trophy, the West Indies was dismissed for 198 with 14.5 overs and one hour left of a test played at an empty Old Trafford. The third test starts on Friday and will also be in Manchester.

England set the West Indies an unlikely victory target of 312 after declaring 11 overs into the day, having quickly added 92 runs chiefly through Stokes to get to 129-3. Transitioning into the limited-overs mode, the swashbuckling allrounder smashed 78 off 57 balls to follow up his 176 from the first innings. The West Indies were reduced to 37-4 after 15 overs of the reply, but a fifth-wicket stand of 100 runs between Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood gave them hope of a draw only for Blackwood to fall to Stokes on the last ball before tea. There was some defiance by the West Indies' lower order but England grabbed the wickets to send the series to a decider. A full day on Saturday was lost to rain in Manchester. In worry for England ahead of the third test, Stokes failed to complete his 15th, and what proved to be final, over of the day because of an apparent muscle strain.

