Joe Root Creates Yet Another All-time Test Record After Double Ton In Chennai

England captain Joe Root recently celebrated his 100th Test by leading his side to victory over India in Chennai. He registered scores of 218 and 40 across the two innings to be adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’. Moreover, the win was Root’s 26th as captain, thus equalling him with Michael Vaughan as England’s joint-most successful Test skipper. Remarkably, the cricketer also credited a unique all-time Test record to his name after his match-winning performance against India.

Joe Root’s message for fans after England’s victory at Chennai

Joe Root outscores opposition for the third time in a row, creates world record

Joe Root’s 218 engineered England to a mammoth 578-run total in their first innings. While the Indians were left to chase 420 late on Day 4 and the entirety of Day 5, they fell 227 runs short of their target, courtesy of some sharp captaincy tactics from Root. The English skipper managed to outscore India’s second innings total (192) by 26 runs. The cricketer has now outscored his opposition in three matches in a row, thus becoming the first player in the world to do so.

Back in January, Joe Root plundered scores of 228 and 186 during his side’s first innings across the two Tests against Sri Lanka in Galle. Against Root’s 228, Sri Lanka scored just 135 in their first innings of the first Test. Meanwhile, the hosts were folded out for just 126 in the second innings of the second match, thus falling short of their rival skipper by 60 runs.

A look into Joe Root centuries and career stats

The Joe Root career stats composes of some staggering numbers. Across 100 Tests for his country, the right-handed batsman has aggregated 8,507 runs at an average of 50.33. The Joe Root centuries section includes 20 tons for the cricketer, with his highest score remaining the 254 he slammed against Pakistan back in 2016 at Old Trafford.

Joe Root career stats: Highlights of his magnum opus Test knock, watch video

India vs England 2021 updates

England’s 227-run win takes them 1-0 up in a series, that also forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. The two teams will now collide in the second Test match at the same venue. The match is scheduled to be played between February 13 and 17. Here is a schedule of the entire India vs England 2021 series, that spans four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs over a month-and-a-half long tour.

England’s win sets up an exciting Root vs Kohli summer

The ongoing series was dubbed by many fans and cricket experts as the ultimate ‘Root vs Kohli’ showdown in India. Both Virat Kohli and Joe Root are widely regarded as two of the greatest modern-day batsmen in the world and great leaders of their respective countries.

