Moeen Ali Urges Fans To Take COVID-19 Vaccine, Opens Up On Battle With Deadly Disease

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who was a part of the national team's contingent that toured to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, had to miss the matches as he was tested positive for the coronavirus after landing. However, the player has successfully recovered from the virus and is all set to play in the upcoming India vs England Test series. The 33-year-old has now asked the fans to stay around the conspiracy theory surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moeen Ali wants people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

England's star all-rounder, who currently is stationed in Chennai, recently in a virtual press conference, put emphasis on the importance of vaccination. He admitted that he would himself prefer taking the vaccine and he would also motivate his loved one to do the same. The left-handed batsman admitted that in his community, people are apprehensive of certain things. However, he reckons that for things to get normal; it is advisable to get vaccinated against the virus.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the day-to-day activities across the globe. With the UK lockdown in place, citizens have been barred from leaving their homes unless it is unavoidable. Moeen Ali also revealed his ordeal of dealing with the virus. He mentioned how he had to deal with headaches after landing in Sri Lanka, and he was not surprised about testing positive as well. The player stated that he had lost his taste for a day and that followed by headaches and fatigue.

RCB list of released players 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore think tank took some tough decisions ahead of the upcoming IPL auction. While many teams decided to stick with their core players, the Virat Kohli-led side ended up parting ways with as many as 10 players. Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel (retired), Dale Steyn (unavailable), Isuru Udana, and Umesh Yadav are the players who have been released by the franchise.

Bold Diaries: Mike Hesson explains RCB’s Retention Strategy



Our Director of Cricket Operations, @CoachHesson gives us an insight into the thinking behind the retention and release of players. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/GbcY5oCyiW — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021

India vs England: A look at the England squad for India Tests 2021

England squad for India Tests 2021: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi

Image source: ICC Twitter

