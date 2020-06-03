Joe Root May Skip 1st Test Against West Indies, Ben Stokes Likely To Take Over As Skipper

The wait to step back on the field might just get longer for England skipper Joe Root, but in good spirits, as he is all set to miss the opening Test against West Indies. England are scheduled to take on the Caribbean side in a three-match Test series beginning from July 8. According to reports, Joe Root is most likely to miss the opening game against the Windes as his wife Carrie and him are expecting their second child.

Stokes to step in as skipper

With Joe Root set to miss the opening Test, England vice-skipper Ben Stokes is most likely to take over the reins of the English side. The World Cup-winning all-rounder has captained only on three occasions previously - all three in domestic County games with a record of one win, one loss and one draw. Joe Root, according to Cricbuzz, feels Ben Stokes would make a fantastic captain for England as he manages to get the best out of his teammates and that he could see the latter doing a very good job as a captain. Joe Root showered praise on the all-rounder, saying that he had always responded well throughout his career and that the Test captaincy would be an added responsibility for the star.

West Indies team to be quarantined

The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently dates for which are July 16 and July 24. The West Indies are set to arrive in the UK on June 9 and will be quarantined at the Old Trafford for three weeks. The ECB has also stated that decision on other scheduled matches for England Men and England Women this summer will be determined at a later date.

“We are in daily dialogue with Government and our medical team, who have been incredibly supportive during this period. These are our proposed dates and they remain subject to UK Government approval. We would like to thank Cricket West Indies for their co-operation and dedication in making this tour a reality, and we all look forward to the prospect of cricket returning in the coming weeks,” the ECB said in an official statement on Tuesday.

Image credits: AP