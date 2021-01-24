Joe Root Misses 200 By Inches Vs SL, Topples Pietersen As England's 4th Highest Run-scorer

Leading England's charge against Sri Lanka in the second Test at the Galle International Stadium, Joe Root continued his form from the first Test as he put on a phenomenal batting display. The England skipper registered a 150+ score for the ninth time in his career and shattered several other records before being dismissed in an unfortunate manner. Root, who batted for nearly two days, scored 186 runs as he missed out on a double century, helping England reach 339/9 at the end of play on Day 3. The visitors now trail by 42 runs.

Root topples Pietersen

As a result of his terrific knock against the Lankans, Root surpassed legendary batsmen Geoffrey Boycott, David Gower and Kevin Pietersen to become England's 4th highest run-scorer in Tests. Courtesy of his brilliant double hundred in the first innings and 186s runs in the second Test, Root sits on the fourth position behind Alistair Cook, GA Cooch and Stewart with 8238 runs in his bag. Root's 309-ball 186 comprised of 18 boundaries which he scored at a strike rate of 60.19.

Root had failed to score a Test century in 2020, the first time in his career he went a calendar year without a ton, and his return to form will be rejoiced by English fans as their team heads into four Tests in India straight after this series.

While Sri Lanka managed to negate England's top two cheaply in the first innings, Root and Bairstow's stern defence limited the hosts bowling attack. Re-igniting the fire with fresh legs on Day 3, Embuldeniya led the Lankan attack as dismissed Bairstow first and then went on to wreck the lower order. Embuldeniya dismissed Daniel Lawrence, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess and Mark Wood to end the day with 7 wickets to his name. Sri Lanka needs a victory to draw the series after England won the first Test at the same venue.

