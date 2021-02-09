Joe Root One Win Away From Breaking All-time Test Cricket Record Owned By Michael Vaughan

England upstaged India by 227 runs to go 1-0 up in the four-match series at Chennai. Captain Joe Root was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his twin batting heroics across both innings of the one-sided Test match. Remarkably, Root also levelled up with former England captain Michael Vaughan for a major Test record in his side’s cricketing history.

India vs England 1st Test: England players celebrate series-leading win

ENGLAND WIN 🎉



An all-round performance by the visitors has given them a 227-run victory over India.



The lead the four-test series 1-0!#INDvENG ➡️ https://t.co/gnj5x4GOos pic.twitter.com/luS7HAcWIm — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2021

India vs England 1st Test: Joe Root a win away from becoming England’s most successful skipper

Joe Root celebrated his 100th Test match with a ‘Player of the Match’ award as well as with a convincing victory over a strong Indian line-up. The win was Root’s 26th as England captain ever since he was appointed to the role back in 2017. As of now, he has led his national side in 47 matches, resulting in 26 wins and 15 defeats to go with six draws.

He levelled up with former England captain and 2005 Ashes winner Michael Vaughan in terms of most Test wins as English skipper. Vaughan also led England to 26 wins, albeit in 51 matches between the years 2003 and 2008. If Root manages to lead his side to another victory, he will become the most successful England captain of all time.

Joe Root speaks after an emphatic victory at Chennai, watch video

India vs England 2021 1st Test and series updates

England amassed 578 on the back of Joe Root’s 218 and crucial 80s from Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes. Their bowlers then restricted India to just 337 in their first innings to gain a 241-run lead over the hosts. England extended their lead past the 400-run mark in their second attempt, with Root once again emerging as their top-scorer.

India resumed their batting at 39-1 on the final day. Cheteshwar Pujara was the first Indian wicket to fall in the day as he was dismissed by Jack Leach. Seasoned pacer James Anderson then accounted for the wickets of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in the same over that triggered a stunning collapse. The hosts were eventually folded out for 192 to fall 227 runs short of their target.

The India vs England 2021 series will now move ahead with the second Test match at the same venue. The match is scheduled to be played between February 13 and 17. Here is a look at the entire India vs England 2021 tour itinerary.

A look into Joe Root centuries

The Joe Root centuries column in Test cricket makes for a staggering read. Across 100 matches for his country, the right-handed batsman has aggregated 8,507 runs at an alluring average of 50.33. He has plundered 20 tons and 49 half-centuries in the process.

Image source: ECB Twitter

