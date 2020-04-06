Joe Root Putts Six Balls In A Row While Practising Garden Golf At Home; Watch Video

Cricketers have been finding new ways to keep themselves entertained during the ongoing UK lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kevin Pietersen has been taking interesting interviews, Ian Bell has been performing toilet paper straight drives and Matthew Cross has been practising his golf ball trick-shots. Social media seemingly has a new challenge that is going around among cricketers, which is called the 'Chipping Challenge'. Here is England red-ball skipper Joe Root's rendition of it.

ALSO READ | Joe Root calls for discussions with England and Wales Cricket Board, PCA amidst 'pay cut' reports

England's Joe Root does the chipping challenge

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Saturday did the "Chipping Challenge" and nominated England's Test skipper Joe Root to take part in the same. Joe Root obliged on Sunday and made a video where he set his Yorkshire cap as target and took six shots, aiming to land the balls directly into the cap. He then proceeded to nominate some of his friends to partake in the challenge.

ALSO READ | Joe Root turns guitarist to keep himself engaged during Covid-19 lockdown; Watch

Fans were fairly entertained in the comments and a few even tried to tease the cricketer a bit. "That went like six-match Ashes Series!! Apologies", one fan wrote. The England Test skipper even nominated a few of his friends to further partake in the challenge. Here is former England captain Michael Vaughan's initial rendition of the challenge.

ALSO READ | England skipper Joe Root backs decision to scrap Sri Lanka tour over virus fears

Coronavirus: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and other ECB cricketers take pay cuts and make donations during UK lockdown

Last week, it was reported that ECB cricketers were trying to help out the cricket board in these dire times. The Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) had announced that the men's cricketers would be making a voluntary donation of £500,000 ($611,000 estimated) to the ECB and selected good causes to aid them during the UK lockdown. This amount could be equated to all centrally-contracted players taking a 20% cut in their pays for the next three months. The women's team has also voluntarily taken a pay cut in its salaries for the next three months.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes highlights abuse from mentally ill Twitter user over birth of first child