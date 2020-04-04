Ben Stokes Highlights Abuse From Mentally Ill Twitter User Over Birth Of First Child

Ben Stokes is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket at the moment. The past couple of years have been brilliant for the Englishman as he has emerged as one of the biggest match-winners for England. He has been praised by the cricket pundits for his heroics recently. Ben Stokes played a massive role in England's triumph at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He also was instrumental in England's draw in the Ashes. Recently, the ICC awarded him with the ICC Player of the Year honour.

Ben Stokes abused by a fan

Ben Stokes is loved across the globe and has a huge fan following. But with praise comes criticism as well and few know that better than sportspersons, more so who are famous. Recently, one Twitter user verbally abused Ben Stokes on his social media handle with a post.

The fan first took to Instagram to abuse Ben Stokes. The fan said to Ben Stokes that he wishes his firstborn gets cancer before telling him to kill himself. Ben Stokes shared a screenshot of the same on his Instagram story. He also wrote in it, “Let’s expose people like those.”

The fan wasn't done yet as he took to Twitter where he again abused the England international. Soon, Ben Stokes took to his Twitter handle and shared a post that read, “Ohhh the same bloke on Twitter from Instagram piping up again.” But, that person soon deleted his abusive post.

Ohhh same bloke on twitter from instagram piping up again https://t.co/7NCvLvdb5w pic.twitter.com/eFIDqLjNR8 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 1, 2020

Ben Stokes is currently spending time with his two kids and his wife at home after the UK government announced lockdown in the country due to coronavirus pandemic. Ben Stokes will play for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 which was set to start from March 29 was postponed to April 15 amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The situation in India doesn't look very promising as the coronavirus patients are increasing day by day. The fate of the tournament will soon be decided by the BCCI.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI