Wriddhiman Saha Slammed For Latest Comments, Rishabh Pant Favoured For England Tests

Indian Test star Wriddhiman Saha has faced the wrath of social media after comments on his competition with Rishabh Pant ahead of the India vs England 2021. The 36-year-old was dropped after the Day-Night opening match in Adelaide with Pant preferred in the three remaining Tests, as Team India pulled off an incredible comeback. The Delhi keeper justified his selection with match altering knocks in Sydney and Brisbane.

Wriddhiman Saha slammed after wicketkeeping comments and Rishabh Pant criticism

In a chat with Times of India, Wriddhiman Saha was quizzed whether Rishabh Pant's India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 heroics were a setback for him. The wicketkeeper responded saying that he had heard comparisons since 2018, and was not bothered by how Pant was batting and believes in doing his job behind the stumps. Saha said, "There are situations when a missed chance can change the result of a match. Wicketkeeping is a specialist job, especially in Test cricket. I am not claiming to hold on to every catch that comes my way, but this is a specialist position and should remain so".

While Rishabh Pant starred with the bat in Australia, he was under the scanner for dropping a flurry of catches throughout the series. Saha added that now that Pant is keeping, he will work hard and try to improve his catching. The 36-year-old opined that the team management is keeping faith in Pant and he is sure they know what to prioritise - his batting or keeping. Saha also added that he hopes to make the most of every opportunity he gets when India face England in Chennai.

Saha's comments became fairly unpopular in social media. Team India fans suggested that the 36-year-old was 'jealous' of Pant's success, and it was time for the team management to groom a younger wicketkeeper. Fans jumped in defence of the Delhi keeper, suggesting that Pant had the ability to make up with runs, with Saha's contribution with the bat always being questioned. Fans were also livid of the suggestion that Saha might play over Pant in the India vs England 2021 series, and wanted the latter to be given chances to improve his skills behind the stumps.

Most dismissal in tests since Pant's debut



Paine - 98 (2.27)

Watling - 81 (2.25)

RISHABH PANT - 69 (2.15)

QDK - 64 (1.17)

.

.

.

W Saha - 18 (1.5)



Acc. to our model, Saha dropped 1.04 catches per match while Pant dropped only 0.78 but still people will say saha is better WK. — Jitendra Pandey🇮🇳 (@jitendraP2) January 25, 2021

Pant should play every match in all formats he is that kind of a player.

I also agree that he is not a good wicket keeper when it comes to keeping spin bowling. He will improve though with time he's just 23 & has a long way to go. https://t.co/TCq4IEAPzF — Gurmeet Singh Deol🎶 (@GurmeetSingh42) January 25, 2021

Cry more old man 👍 even from an unbiased point of view, this statement reeks of jealousy https://t.co/9w7LG6gCUH — shivam (@shivvamm8) January 25, 2021

Sense ahh !! Full of bitterness — SR3 (@sriniramadurai) January 25, 2021

(Image Courtesy: Indian Cricket Team, Saha Instagram)

